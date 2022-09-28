Star Trek Discovery season 5: Everything you need to know

(Pocket-lint) - Star Trek: Discovery first premiered back in 2017, and since then, it has headlined a fleet of new Star Trek shows and is on its way to becoming the most watched show on Paramount Plus. We'll be hopping aboard the USS Discovery for a fifth season, thankfully, as Paramount recently shared a first look at the next season during its Star Trek Day Celebration. Here's everything we know about the new season of Star Trek: Discovery.

Star Trek Discovery season 5: What you need to know

Star Trek: Discover takes place further into the future than anything else we've seen in the Star Trek Universe. That might come as a bit of a surprise - if you've only seen the first two seasons or two of the series, as the crew of the USS Discovery was sent over 900 years into the future to the year 3188. The crew arrives in this new future to find the United Federation of Planets disbanded and space travel much harder due to an event known as The Burn.

The crew of the USS Discovery sets out to re-establish the United Federation of Planets. Going into the fifth season, the Discovery is captained by Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). She'll of course be joined by her first officer Saru (Doug Jones). Making things tougher for Burnham is that the USS Discovery lost its Spore Drive, which allowed it to warp travel. As far as what we can expect in the next season, the plot was teased on Star Trek Day as revolving around Burnham and the crew being on the hunt for a powerful ancient object. We can assume that we'll get into the process of rebuilding the Federation of Planets, too, as Earth agreed to rejoin in the finale of season four.

Star Trek Discovery season 5: Release date

There's no release date yet for the fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery, but it's expected to be released in the first half of 2023.

Star Trek Discovery season 5: How to watch

Star Trek: Discovery seasons one through four are available on Paramount Plus, so season five likely will be as well. The streaming service starts at $4.99 per month in the US. Learn more about Paramount Plus from our guide here.

Star Trek Discovery season 5: Cast

You can expect most of the crew to come back for the fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery. Sonequa Martin-Green is returning as Michael Burnham, as well as Doug Jones as Saru. Here's a rundown of who to expect in season five

Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham

Doug Jones as Saru

Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets

Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly

Wilson Cruz as Hugh Culber

Blu del Barrio as Adira Tal

David Ajala as Cleveland "Book" Booker

Star Trek Discovery: Trailers

So far, Paramount has not released any trailers. But it did share a tour of the set of season five on YouTube, and it's guided by Wilson Cruz (who plays Hugh Culber). You can watch that below

Star Trek: Discovery - Season Five Set Tour

Star Trek Discovery: How to catch up

The Star Trek Universe literally spans over a thousand years of history in its different films and shows. Star Trek: Discovery is unique because it does that by itself -with a 900-year time jump occurring between the second and third seasons. If you're really looking to get into the details of what's going on alongside the crew of the USS Discovery, check out our chronological Star Trek movies and shows ultimate viewer's guide.

