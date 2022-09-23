How to watch Roger Federer's last tennis match

(Pocket-lint) - Tennis legend Roger Federer announced he was retiring from the sport on 15 September following an incredible career that saw him win 20 grand slam tournaments.

Federer told fans that he would play the Laver Cup in London and that would be his last competitive tournament. His final competitive match will be a doubles match alongside his old rival Rafael Nadal.

This is everything you need to know about Roger Federer's last competitive match, how to watch it and what time it is on.

When is Roger Federer's last tennis match?

Roger Federer will play his last match with Rafael Nadal as part of Team Europe in the Laver Cup. Federer isn't playing singles due to his reoccuring knee issues so the doubles match with Nadal will be his last.

The match will take place on 23 September 2022 and it will follow Murray take on De Minaur in his singles match. The singles game will start at 19:00pm (BST). It is expected the Federer match will then start around 20:20pm (BST).

How to watch Federer's last match with Nadal

It depends on where you are in the world as to where you can watch Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal take on Sock and Tiafoe in his last tennis match.

For those in the UK, the Laver Cup coverage is being shown by Eurosport, which is part of Discovery+. You'll need a subscription, which costs £6.99 per month for Entertainment and Sport. You can also subscribe via Amazon Prime Video.

For those in the US, the coverage is being shown by Tennis Channel. You cam stream it through fuboTV or DirectTV Stream.

There's a list of which broadcasters have the rights per country on the Laver Cup website if you are elsewhere in the world and want to watch the match.

What is the Laver Cup and how does it work?

The Laver Cup runs from 23 September to 25 September for 2022 in London. It's an indoor hard court tournament between Team Europe and Team World.

Now in its fifth year, the Laver Cup is being played at the O2 in London and it puts the six best European players up against the six best players from the rest of the world.

The Laver Cup consists of five sessions played over three days and the singles and doubles matches are both best of three sets. If there is a split set, the third set goes to a 10-point tie breaker.

The winning team needs to reach 13 points.

You can read all about how it works on the Laver Cup website. There's also a video you can watch below.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.