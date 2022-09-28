(Pocket-lint) - LCD projectors are a great way to bring the movie theatre experience into one’s home, classroom, or office. There’s no longer the need to buy large screens when you can use any wall or other large surface to project visual content.

With Vankyo Performance V700W, the whole viewing experience only gets better. Learn more about just how powerful this small projector is and how it can help you transform your space into a fully immersive and unforgettable experience for both the eyes and the ears.

Vankyo Performance V700W’s noteworthy features

Vankyo Performance V700W is made to suit everyone’s needs. It’s a compact, heavy-duty, all-around projector that makes movie, TV, music, and sports event streaming more enjoyable than ever. The competitive pricing and lightweight design make it one of the most cost-effective solutions on the market.

Below is a brief overview of Vankyo Performance V700W’s most notable features that make it stand out from the competition.

38 to 224-inch streaming, free 120-inch screen included

360-degree sound

Latest LCD technology

Multiple display options

Seamless Remote control focus

Bidirectional Bluetooth 5.1, 5G/2.4G Dual Band mirroring

Dolby Digital Plus audio

Lightweight design

Universal connectivity

Eye-friendly projector technology

Eco-friendly packaging

This is would be great in even a really expensive projector, but the Vankyo Performance V700W costs just $299.99, making it an astonishingly good deal.

A 224-inch streaming possibility

The Vankyo Performance V700W makes any TV seem tiny, even a 60-inch one! Why restrict yourself to a small screen when you can project your favourite content across anywhere from 38 to 224 inches and position yourself in the middle of it all? The advanced technology behind the system allows for uninterrupted streaming time on any flat surface and puts everyone’s favourite actors, musicians, or sportsmen into a 1:1 perspective.

Plus, it comes with a free 120-inch screen for you to use so that you're not starting from scratch.

360-degree sound

This heavy-duty projector allows you to surround yourself with unparalleled sound quality. The advanced surround technology and algorithms are brought together in high-quality dual 5W/40hm speakers with Dolby Digital Plus support. It all makes for a refreshing 360-degree soundscape. You’ll hear every sound, from the bass rumbling to treble trilling, better than ever.

High-level LCD technology

Vankyo Performance V700W is made using the latest advancements in LCD technology. Users can enjoy a much broader colour range, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and a 1080P picture. You can also expect unparalleled levels of clarity thanks to the 420 ANSI brightness lumens that make the projector feel like your own private cinema.

Multiple display options

The flexible construction of the Vankyo Performance V700W lets users position their projector wherever they find it convenient. There’s support for front, rear, or ceiling display, so it’s easy to mount the projector on a stand, hang it from the top of a wall, or simply place it on the table.

Bidirectional Bluetooth ability

Thanks to Bidirectional Bluetooth 5.1, you can connect any external speaker or soundbar to the projector without the use of bulky cables. Alternatively, you can link an iPad, mobile device, or any other gadget and use the Vankyo Performance V700W as a high-end speaker.

Universal connectivity

Even if you aren’t a Bluetooth person, you can benefit from this projector’s universal connectivity in other ways. Connect your devices via HDMI cable (already included in the box), Wi-Fi, USB, or audio out without any issues.

Eye-friendly

The technology behind Vankyo projectors is made to emit lower blue light emissions. The projector also uses optimal colour performance to make sure the eye strain risk is minimal. All Vankyo projectors, including V700W, are certified and tested by major eye-health companies to make sure watching your favourite content is safe for the whole family. Enjoy your favourite TV shows and movies for hours without feeling discomfort.

Affordable pricing

Vankyo Performance V700W costs a fraction of the price of other projectors with similar properties. The money-saving aspect of this high-quality gadget makes it a modern-day content consumer’s favourite. The flagship 1080P LCD model offers an exceptional value for the money visible from the first streaming session.

Lightweight design

The last thing you want from a projector is to be heavy, bulky, and a pain to carry around. Vankyo Performance V700W is the complete opposite. Its lightweight, foldable material makes it convenient for travel and commuting. Pack the projector in a bag and take it to an open field along with a projection screen without feeling overwhelmed.

Environmentally conscious choice

V700W isn’t only praised for its high-quality features and advanced technology. This projector is also packaged in eco-friendly containers and uses environmentally friendly materials like soy ink as well as less plastic material. In fact, each package of V700W has the potential to lower carbon emissions by 564 grams.

V700W: Bringing the projector world to new heights

Vankyo’s V700W has everything a robust projector should have – impeccable image quality, 360-degree sound, 120-inch streaming features, the latest LCD tech, and more. If you’re up for exploring your favourite content in unparalleled levels of comfort and quality streaming, consider the V700W to make it happen. Whether you take the projector indoors or out, the experience will be equally enjoyable.