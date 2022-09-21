How to watch Hellraiser (2022): Is it streaming yet?

(Pocket-lint) - Hulu is rebooting one of the most iconic horror franchises of all time, and we're ready for an experience beyond limits.

The new movie is based on Clive Barker's novel The Hellbound Heart, just like the original was, so we're set to be reunited with Pinhead and the Cenobites, who will terrify once again.

So, let's open up the puzzle box and find out when and where you can watch the action, checking out some plot details and trailers for good measure.

Hellraiser (2022): What you need to know

As we mentioned up top, the new movie is based on the same source material as the 1987 classic, which means we have a fairly good idea of what to expect from the plot.

However, from the synopsis, we can see that there are a few substantial differences. The main one is that the film follows Riley, a young woman searching for her lost brother.

In the novel this character is Rory, and in the original movie it's Larry. In either case, they aren't the main character, it's Rory's friend Kirsty who is our protagonist.

The new film is directed by David Bruckner (V/H/S) and written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski (The Night House) along with David S. Goyer (Dark City).

Goyer told Collider "we went back to the original novella for the source material; we’re really honouring Clive’s work."

He continued "the footage is terrifying and amazing, and the Cenobites are jaw-dropping." Sounds good to us.

Pinhead will be played by Jamie Clayton of Sense8 fame and Riley is played by Odessa A’zion.

Hellraiser (2022): Release date

Hellraiser will be released on October 7 2022 in the US. It's being released direct to streaming and won't see a theatrical run.

A UK release has not been announced at the time of writing.

Hellraiser (2022): Where to stream

Hellraiser is a Hulu original and as such will be available to stream on Hulu from October 7 2022.

In the UK, it will likely come to Disney+ at some point, since Disney is Hulu's parent company. However, nothing has been officially announced.

Hellraiser (2022): Trailers

Pocket-lint has embedded the latest trailer for Hellraiser at the top of this page. Before this, there was a very brief teaser, which we have embedded below.

Writing by Luke Baker.