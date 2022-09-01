(Pocket-lint) - Paramount, formerly ViacomCBS, owns a lot of TV properties in the US. For example, it has the Paramount Plus video streaming service as well as the Showtime network. Now, it's bundling the two for a price.

Previously to access Paramount and Showtime's catalogues, you had to use two different apps. Going forward, you can access all of Showtime's TV shows and films directly from the Paramount Plus app. But it's not a free upgrade. For new subscribers, the Paramount Plus and Showtime bundle will cost $7.99 per month for the Essential plan (which includes ads) with Showtime. Or you can pay $12.99 per month for the Premium plan with Showtime. It includes sports, live broadcasts of your local CBS station, and downloads for offline viewing on mobile. It also ditches ads, except on live TV and certain shows.

-

However, after 2 October 2022, the pricing will go up to $11.99 and $14.99 per month, respectively. Also, Paramount Plus will continue to function and be available as a standalone service without Showtime. The ad-supported Essential plan is $4.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium tier is $9.99 per month. We don't know about you, but subscribing to streaming services is about as complicated as it was picking a cable package a decade ago.

For a breakdown of Paramount Plus (which used to be called CBS All Access) and what it currently includes, see Pocket-lint's guide: How much is Paramount+ and what can you watch on it?

We also compared US streaming services here: Best video streaming services in the US: Your complete guide

Writing by Maggie Tillman.