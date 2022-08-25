Here's how to watch Nope, including whether it's available to stream yet on Amazon Prime Video.

Jordan Peele's move into the horror genre surprised us all at first, but now, the comedian-turned-director has cemented himself as one of the all-time greats. His latest work, Nope, is no exception, raking in over $171 million at the box office.

Here's how to watch Nope, including whether it's available to stream and rent on Amazon Prime Video. We've also provided some plot details and topped it all off with some trailers. Let's dive in.

Nope (2022): What you need to know

Nope follows two siblings who are tasked with running a Hollywood horse ranch after the mysterious death of their father. Strange things start to happen at the desert ranch, both in the animal's behaviour and in the skies. The pair enlist the help of a local tech salesman in an effort to capture the phenomenon on camera - and reap the financial rewards and Oprah appearances that come along with it.

Nope has had some mixed reviews, but the overall sentiment is good, with an 83 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. We loved the movie, and dare say that fans of Peele's other work are likely to love it too.

Nope was released in theatres in the United States on July 22 2022.

The UK got a later release, with the film landing on August 12 2022.

Nope was released for digital on-demand rental in the US on August 25 2022 - just over a month after its theatrical release.

In the UK, it became available to rent or buy digitally on September 23 2022.

Nope (2022): Where to stream

If you live in the US, you can buy or rent the movie today on Amazon, Apple TV and Vudu - as well as a variety of other VOD platforms.

It's also available to watch on Peacock, if you have a premium subscription.

In the UK, it's not available on any subscription services, but you can rent or buy on services like Prime Video and the Sky Store.

Nope (2022): Trailers

Pocket-lint embedded the latest trailer for Nope at the top of this page. The older trailer for the movie is below.

