Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3: Everything you need to know

(Pocket-lint) - The awesome Star Trek: Lower Decks is returning for a third season, but it's also moving to Paramount+.

There's been plenty of Star Trek fixes for Trekkies of late, including Star Trek: Picard, Strange New Worlds and Discovery. But Lower Decks has always been a little bit different, with tongue-in-cheek humour and plenty of amusing antics of the less important members of the USS Cerritos crew.

-

If you've been following the first couple of seasons of Lower Decks on Disney+ then you probably want to keep watching. If so you'll have to head over to Paramount+ instead.

If you've been waiting with bated breath for the next outing of Lower Decks then good news. There's not long left to wait. Season 3 will start on 25 August 2022.

The third season promises 10 episodes to soak in, releasing one episode per week, every Thursday.

Paramount+ has promised a "shocking resolution" after the cliffhanger of the last season and we'd imagine there will be plenty of the usual hijinx as well.

The trailer also shows the appearance of Deep Space Nine, so that should have some interesting implications.

Lower Decks showrunner Mike McMahan will follow Captain Freeman's trial for allegedly destroying the Pakled homeworld as well as featuring a new relationship between Beckett Mariner and Jennifer Sh'reyan. Though a large part of the story will also focus on her relationship with her mother, Captain Freeman.

As with a lot of other Star Trek shows, Lower Decks season 3 is moving to Paramount+. So you'll need access to that streaming service in order to watch the new season.

squirrel_widget_4261447

If you don't already have access, we've written about how to stream content with Paramount+, which devices support it and which regions it's available in, so you can make sure you don't miss out on Lower Decks season 3.

Star Trek fans will be pleased to hear that as well as the usual brilliant cast, season 3 is also set to include Jonathan Frakes appearing as William Riker in the show.

The other cast include:

Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner

Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler

Noël Wells as D'Vana Tendi

Eugene Cordero as Sam Rutherford

Dawnn Lewis as Carol Freeman

Jerry O'Connell as Jack Ransom

Fred Tatasciore as Shaxs

Gillian Vigman as T'Ana

Before season 3 even airs people are wondering whether there's going to be a season 4. The good news is that the next season has already been confirmed and was ordered at the start of January 2022.

Writing by Adrian Willings.