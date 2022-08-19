Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3: Everything you need to know

(Pocket-lint) - The awesome Star Trek: Lower Decks is returning for a third season, but it's also moving to Paramount+.
There's been plenty of Star Trek fixes for Trekkies of late, including Star Trek: Picard, Strange New Worlds and Discovery. But Lower Decks has always been a little bit different, with tongue-in-cheek humour and plenty of amusing antics of the less important members of the USS Cerritos crew.
-
If you've been following the first couple of seasons of Lower Decks on Disney+ then you probably want to keep watching. If so you'll have to head over to Paramount+ instead.
When does Lower Decks season 3 start?
If you've been waiting with bated breath for the next outing of Lower Decks then good news. There's not long left to wait. Season 3 will start on 25 August 2022.
The third season promises 10 episodes to soak in, releasing one episode per week, every Thursday.
What's happening in Lower Decks season 3?
Paramount+ has promised a "shocking resolution" after the cliffhanger of the last season and we'd imagine there will be plenty of the usual hijinx as well.
The trailer also shows the appearance of Deep Space Nine, so that should have some interesting implications.
Lower Decks showrunner Mike McMahan will follow Captain Freeman's trial for allegedly destroying the Pakled homeworld as well as featuring a new relationship between Beckett Mariner and Jennifer Sh'reyan. Though a large part of the story will also focus on her relationship with her mother, Captain Freeman.
Where can you stream Lower Decks season 3?
As with a lot of other Star Trek shows, Lower Decks season 3 is moving to Paramount+. So you'll need access to that streaming service in order to watch the new season.
If you don't already have access, we've written about how to stream content with Paramount+, which devices support it and which regions it's available in, so you can make sure you don't miss out on Lower Decks season 3.
Lower Decks season 3 cast
Star Trek fans will be pleased to hear that as well as the usual brilliant cast, season 3 is also set to include Jonathan Frakes appearing as William Riker in the show.
The other cast include:
- Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner
- Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler
- Noël Wells as D'Vana Tendi
- Eugene Cordero as Sam Rutherford
- Dawnn Lewis as Carol Freeman
- Jerry O'Connell as Jack Ransom
- Fred Tatasciore as Shaxs
- Gillian Vigman as T'Ana
Will there be a season 4?
Before season 3 even airs people are wondering whether there's going to be a season 4. The good news is that the next season has already been confirmed and was ordered at the start of January 2022.