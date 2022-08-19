HBO Max begins content cull ahead of Discovery+ merger

(Pocket-lint) - HBO Max may be planning for a big weekend with the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, kicking off on Sunday, but it is also showing signs of being wound down as its proposed merger with Discovery+ nears.

Warner Bros. Discovery is removing 36 titles from the streaming service to trim its content down ahead of a combined platform launch.

Among those to be scrapped in the US are Sesame Street spinoff, The Not-Too-Late SHow with Elmo, Vinyl, and teen drama, Generation.

The majority of the removals are HBO Max Originals, made especially for streaming, although there are also casualties amongst the service's HBO Originals and Cartoon Network programming.

"As we work toward bringing our content catalogues together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and Discovery+," said the company (as reported by Variety.

"That will include the removal of some content from both platforms."

It is yet to reveal a date from which the shows will no longer be available.

Warner's new streaming service will be launched in 2023 and will absorb both HBO Max and Discovery+. It is thought that it will take on a new name, although that is yet to be revealed.

You can find out more about the move in our handy feature on the merger.

Writing by Rik Henderson.