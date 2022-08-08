(Pocket-lint) - Rick and Morty is one of the most popular animated shows in the multiverse, and it's easy to see why. Whether you're in it for the high-tech sci-fi rigamarole or the hilarious dialogue, you'll no doubt be awaiting your next fix of Adult Swim's biggest breakout hit.

However, a tight schedule has never been one of the show's strong points and previously fans have been kept waiting years between seasons. The good news is, that seems to be changing, and the next action-packed season is right around the corner. Here's everything we know so far.

Adult Swim has announced that season 6 will be hitting television sets on September 4 2022 at 11pm EST.

Ripped and ready - Season 6 coming September 4th pic.twitter.com/ulYb34KRwY — adult swim (@adultswim) July 27, 2022

That's almost exactly a year since the season 5 finale aired, the quickest turnaround to date. It's also the first time that a season has begun airing in September, for those keeping score.

Rick and Morty will be airing on Adult Swim in the US and will be available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu.

In the UK, new episodes will land with E4 and All 4, before arriving on Netflix at a later date.

Season 6 will have eleven episodes, which is an additional episode compared to the last four seasons, but equal to the first.

What's more, we also know the titles of these episodes and their expected air dates:

Sep 4 2022 - Bethic Twinstinct

Sep 11 2022 - Ricktional Mortpoon's

Sep 18 2022 - Rickmas Mortcation

Sep 25 2022 - Full Meta Jackrick

Oct 2 2022 Final Destination

Oct 9 2022 - Rick: A Mort Well Lived

Oct 16 2022 - Night Family

Oct 23 2022 - A Rick in King Mortur's Mort

Oct 30 2022 - Solaricks

Nov 6 2022 - Analyze Piss

Nov 13 2022 - Juricksic Mort

There's an official summary, but it's pretty vague and about as chaotic as the duo's usual adventures:

"It’s Season 6 and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favourite show."

So, yeah, intriguing but not the most illuminating summary. What we do know, is that there are plenty of plot points to resolve from the season 5 finale.

Last year's adventures concluded with a pretty intense episode that saw Evil Morty destroying the Citadel of Ricks, along with its numerous multiverse Rick and Morty inhabitants, in order to escape the Central Finite Curve.

This left our original Rick and Morty stranded in space, without an operational portal gun - which relied on fluid produced by the now-destroyed Citadel. So, our adventurers will need to resolve that before they get onto all the dinosaurs and, um, piss.

The usual gang will be back for season 6, which means:

Justin Roiland (Solar Opposites) as Rick and Morty

Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live) as Jerry

Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) as Beth

Spencer Grammar (Ironside) as Summer

Kari Wahlgren (Kung Fu Panda) as Jessica

Dan Harmon (HarmonQuest) as Birdperson

and many more wild and wonderful creatures that we're sure to meet along the way.

We were first shown a cryptic teaser, titled Wormageddon: A Citadel Secret. Which shows a mysterious egg floating in a vat of green liquid, perhaps portal gun fluid? Maybe related to the aforementioned dinosaurs? It certainly looks like a Yoshi egg, to us at least, but time will tell.

Then, a promotional trailer was broadcast by Adult Swim, but never posted online. Thankfully, though, Swimpedia on Twitter managed to catch it and share the goods.

Check out the first promo for Rick and Morty Season 6! pic.twitter.com/ozinBVJXC0 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) August 6, 2022

Again, the creators aren't giving away much, as is evidenced by the giant spoiler flag in the teaser itself.

In the US, you can catch up with all five seasons on HBO Max and Hulu. There's also a free 24-hour Rick and Morty marathon that live streams on Adult Swim's website, but you won't be able to choose episodes or fast forward, you'll just get what's streaming at the time.

In the UK, all five seasons are available on Netflix. You can also watch selected episodes for free on All 4, provided you have a TV Licence.

There's definitely more Rick and Morty on the way, Adult Swim ordered 70 episodes back in May of 2018. Season 4 and 5's episodes come out of this number, as does season 6, leaving us with at least 39 additional episodes to come.

That likely means we'll get 10 seasons from this episode order, and there's every chance that Adult Swim will ask for more if the show's popularity continues.

