How to stream Minions: The Rise of Gru at home and avoid the Gentleminions

(Pocket-lint) - There's no shortage of love for Minions, from their first appearance in Despicable Me with another movie confirmed for 2024.

But thanks to a TikTok trend, some found that their visit to the movie theatre to watch The Rise of Gru was plagued by kids dressed in suits - not always a bad thing - with reports of these Gentleminions disrupting fellow movie watchers. Social media, huh?

Thankfully, we live in the age of streaming, so watching Minions: The Rise of Gru at home bypasses that Gentleminion risk, unless, of course, you want to dress up at home to watch it yourself.

The movie released at the cinema on 1 July 2022.

You can now rent or buy Minions: The Rise of Gru on Amazon Video.

As the movie has just released on streaming platforms you'll find there's a premium price on it, with 4K streaming costing $19.99.

We're expecting Minions: The Rise of Gru to become available on Peacock at some point in the future, before doing a turn on Netflix and then returning to Peacock. Peacock costs $4.99 a month in the US.

In this fifth adventure for the Minions, there's a star-studded cast lending their voices to the animations:

Steve Carell

Pierre Coffin

Taraji P. Henson

Lucy Lawless

Dolph Lundgren

Danny Trejo

Jean-Claude Van Damme

Julie Andrews

Here are the official details on The Rise of Gru:

"Set in the 1970s, Minions: The Rise of Gru explores the origins - and growing pains - of evil with young Gru and his Minions, giving us a first-hand look at how they became the world’s most despicable team."

If you've missed out on Minions, here's the release order for the Minionsverse:

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Minions (2015)

Despicable Me 3 (2017)

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

Despicable Me 4 is then scheduled for 2024.

Writing by Chris Hall.