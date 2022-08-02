Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

How to stream Minions: The Rise of Gru at home and avoid the Gentleminions

Illumination Entertainment
(Pocket-lint) - There's no shortage of love for Minions, from their first appearance in Despicable Me with another movie confirmed for 2024.

But thanks to a TikTok trend, some found that their visit to the movie theatre to watch The Rise of Gru was plagued by kids dressed in suits - not always a bad thing - with reports of these Gentleminions disrupting fellow movie watchers. Social media, huh?

Thankfully, we live in the age of streaming, so watching Minions: The Rise of Gru at home bypasses that Gentleminion risk, unless, of course, you want to dress up at home to watch it yourself.

Minions: The Rise of Gru release date

The movie released at the cinema on 1 July 2022. 

Minions: The Rise of Gru: Where to stream

You can now rent or buy Minions: The Rise of Gru on Amazon Video. 

As the movie has just released on streaming platforms you'll find there's a premium price on it, with 4K streaming costing $19.99.

We're expecting Minions: The Rise of Gru to become available on Peacock at some point in the future, before doing a turn on Netflix and then returning to Peacock. Peacock costs $4.99 a month in the US.

Minions: The Rise of Gru cast

In this fifth adventure for the Minions, there's a star-studded cast lending their voices to the animations:

  • Steve Carell
  • Pierre Coffin
  • Taraji P. Henson
  • Lucy Lawless
  • Dolph Lundgren
  • Danny Trejo
  • Jean-Claude Van Damme
  • Julie Andrews

Minions: The Rise of Gru plot and storyline

Here are the official details on The Rise of Gru:

"Set in the 1970s, Minions: The Rise of Gru explores the origins - and growing pains - of evil with young Gru and his Minions, giving us a first-hand look at how they became the world’s most despicable team."

Minions: How to catch up on the movies so far

If you've missed out on Minions, here's the release order for the Minionsverse:

  • Despicable Me (2010)
  • Despicable Me 2 (2013)
  • Minions (2015)
  • Despicable Me 3 (2017)
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

Despicable Me 4 is then scheduled for 2024. 

Chris Hall.
