How to stream Minions: The Rise of Gru at home and avoid the Gentleminions

(Pocket-lint) - There's no shortage of love for Minions, from their first appearance in Despicable Me with another movie confirmed for 2024.
But thanks to a TikTok trend, some found that their visit to the movie theatre to watch The Rise of Gru was plagued by kids dressed in suits - not always a bad thing - with reports of these Gentleminions disrupting fellow movie watchers. Social media, huh?
Thankfully, we live in the age of streaming, so watching Minions: The Rise of Gru at home bypasses that Gentleminion risk, unless, of course, you want to dress up at home to watch it yourself.
Minions: The Rise of Gru release date
The movie released at the cinema on 1 July 2022.
Minions: The Rise of Gru: Where to stream
You can now rent or buy Minions: The Rise of Gru on Amazon Video.
As the movie has just released on streaming platforms you'll find there's a premium price on it, with 4K streaming costing $19.99.
We're expecting Minions: The Rise of Gru to become available on Peacock at some point in the future, before doing a turn on Netflix and then returning to Peacock. Peacock costs $4.99 a month in the US.
Minions: The Rise of Gru cast
In this fifth adventure for the Minions, there's a star-studded cast lending their voices to the animations:
- Steve Carell
- Pierre Coffin
- Taraji P. Henson
- Lucy Lawless
- Dolph Lundgren
- Danny Trejo
- Jean-Claude Van Damme
- Julie Andrews
Minions: The Rise of Gru plot and storyline
Here are the official details on The Rise of Gru:
"Set in the 1970s, Minions: The Rise of Gru explores the origins - and growing pains - of evil with young Gru and his Minions, giving us a first-hand look at how they became the world’s most despicable team."
Minions: How to catch up on the movies so far
If you've missed out on Minions, here's the release order for the Minionsverse:
- Despicable Me (2010)
- Despicable Me 2 (2013)
- Minions (2015)
- Despicable Me 3 (2017)
- Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)
Despicable Me 4 is then scheduled for 2024.