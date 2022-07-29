(Pocket-lint) - LCD projectors can produce instant theatre-like movie experiences wherever you go. You don’t need a large screen because the projector can simply cast the visuals on a wall or other large, flat surfaces. Traditional projectors have been bulky and distorted, making them a poor substitute for an actual theatre experience. But some of the recent LCD projectors hitting the market allow you to travel with a home theatre in your pocket!

Introducing Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro, one of the smallest outdoor native 1080P LCD projectors on the market. Unlike traditional LCD projectors, Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro is an extremely small projector that you can easily carry wherever you go, whether it’s a camping trip, hotel room, or flight. Furthermore, it produces 1080p visuals that look crystal clear, so you don’t have to worry about the distortion of videos.

This article describes why the Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro is one of the best outdoor portable projectors on the market.



The Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro is widely hailed as the smallest native 1080P LCD projector. The projector measures 7.8*5.7*3 inches and weighs 2.2 lbs, making it at least 40% smaller than other popular native 1080p projectors. The projector is small enough to carry in your backpack or even your pocket with complete ease. Whether you’re a frequent flyer or someone who enjoys camping with the family, this is the ideal portable projector.

The Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro is one of the best outdoor portable projectors because of its small size, portability, and versatility. It’s equipped with 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, 1AV, 1 TF, and 1 audio-out port, so it functions with most devices. Whether you have a Fire TV stick, Roku, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, or laptop, you can make the projector work for you. You can also cast high-quality visuals that deliver optimal colours, clarity, and sharpness.

The Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro is an ultra-fast, ultra-smooth LCD projector with updated 5G WiFi technology. It delivers an immersive and seamless experience while streaming videos on Netflix, watching live sports, or playing online video games. You don’t have to worry about lags or delays. You can watch your favourite movies or play video games in vivid colours and with optimal brightness and clarity. You can also zoom in and zoom out without any lags.

Small-sized portable LCD projectors are usually limited in their ability to cast videos. Most of them can be cast to 100” or 120” screen size. But the Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro allows you to supersize your entertainment to a screen as large as 250” or as low as 39”. You can deliver entertainment for a large group of individuals without distorting the visuals. Furthermore, the projector also comes with a powerful inbuilt speaker that delivers loud, resonant and immersive sounds.

Traditional LCD and projector screens send direct light into your eyes, which can eventually cause some discomfort. But the Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro reduces the amount of direct light entering your eyes, so your eyes don’t water or cause discomfort during extended viewing sessions. You can binge-watch entire seasons of your favourite shows at a stretch without discomfort. Furthermore, with 170 lumens, the visuals are always sharp and bright - during the day and night.

You don’t have to break the bank with the Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro. The flagship product is available for only $169.99 at iVankyo.com and Best Buy, and it comes with a complimentary carrying case! Plus, you can use our code "pocketlint" on iVankyo.com to get an extra $20 off your projector, bringing it down to just $149.99 until 31 August 2022.

If you want to supersize your entertainment and have the ability to carry a large screen wherever you go, you must consider the Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro.