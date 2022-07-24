(Pocket-lint) - Kevin Smith made his directorial debut in 1994, with the low-budget indie darling Clerks. More than a quarter-century later, he is treating us to a third installment: Clerks III, which is set to release this autumn. Before you see it in cinemas, you should definitely watch Clerks and its sequel, Clerks II.

Hardcore fans of Smith will know there's a larger film universe encompassing more of his films - nine, to be exact. It's called the View Askewniverse. (Smith's production company is called View Askew Productions.) Smith wrote and directed every film in this universe. Most of them feature the characters Jay and Silent Bob, played by Jason Mewes and Smith, respectively. Another recurring actor in the View Askewniverse is Ben Affleck, who's credited as playing seven different characters across eight films. He'll even have a cameo in Clerks III.

But the films in the View Askewniverse didn't release chronologically. According to Smith, the events that happened in 1995's Mallrats actually occurred about a day before the events of 1994's Clerks. If you want to watch all of Smith's films in chronological order ahead of seeing Clerks III in September, we've rounded them up and explained the best way to watch them.

In this guide, we go over the best way to watch Kevin Smith's movies, and we reveal the biggest easter eggs across the View Askewniverse. So there are spoilers.

For those of you who don't want to read any spoilers, we've included a list version of the guide at the bottom. There is also a theatrical release order at the bottom - in case you ultimately decide to watch that way.

squirrel_widget_12853832

Mallrats follows Brodie Bruce (Jason Lee) in the mid-90s as he navigates his life as an American teen mallrat. He spends every day at the mall hanging out with friends. The mall also happens to be the site of a live recording of a dating game show where Brodie's best friend, TS (Jeremy London), is a contestant trying to keep his girlfriend.

Writer and director Kevin Smith said the events that happen in Mallrats occur before 1994's Clerks. The movie features characters who appear in Clerks, too - like Jay and Silent Bob (Mewes and Smith). There's even a young Ben Affleck. Mallrats marks his first appearance in the View Askewniverse. Affleck actually plays several different characters in Smith's various films.

squirrel_widget_12853833

Clerks is Kevin Smith's directorial debut. It follows the day in the life of Dante (Brian O'Halloran), a clerk at Quick Stop Groceries who is called into work on his day off. He's joined by Randal (Jeff Anderson), who works at the video store next door. Over the course of the day, the two deal with customers, including two stoners - Jay and Silent Bob - who loiter around all day.

squirrel_widget_12853834

Ben Affleck returns to the View Askewniverse for Chasing Amy - this time as Holden McNeil. Holden is a comic book artist, who, with his best friend Banky, created a comic. (Banky is a new part but is played by Jason Lee, a returning actor from the View Askewniverse). As the two artists promote their comic, Holden meets Alyssa (Joey Lauren Adams), another comic artist and a lesbian. The two strike a friendship, but Holden falls in love despite Alyssa's sexuality.

Something interesting to note about Chasing Amy: The comic that Holden and Banky created, called The Adventures of Bluntman and Chronic, is based on their close friends, Jay and Silent Bob, who also appear in the film. This comic reappears in another movie, too.

squirrel_widget_12853835

Dogma is unlike any other Smith film, especially his earlier ones. It's much larger in scope. It's not a day in the life of grocery store clerks or mallrats - but, instead, it deals with the end of the world.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon star as Bartleby and Loki, two fallen angels who were kicked from Heaven once Loki resigned as the Angel of Death. The two learn of a Cardinal who claimed that anyone who enters a certain church will be forgiven of all their sins. Is this their ticket to re-enter Heaven?

Unfortunately for the duo, to get back to Heaven, they'd be undoing the word of God, which would destroy the universe. So, Heaven sends Metatron (Alan Rickman) to get an abortion clinic counselor, Bethany Sloane (Linda Fiorentino), to stop Bartleby and Loki. Of course, she gets help from Jay and Silent Bob along the way.

Kevin Smith produced this animated series for ABC. It aired for two episodes before it was canceled, but you can now watch all six episodes online. The show focuses on antics at the Quick Stop with Dante, Randal, Jay, and Silent Bob.

But there's a reason it was canceled; you won't miss anything by skipping it.

squirrel_widget_12853836

After appearing in four films, Jay and Silent Bob finally get top billing.

This film follows the two characters as they try to stop a movie from getting made. That movie is a live-action adaptation of the Bluntman and Chronic, which Holden (Affleck) and Banky (Lee) created in Chasing Amy. Affleck and Lee both make cameos in the film, with Affleck being credited as “Holden McNeil, himself, and Chuckie Sullivan”. That last one is his character from Good Will Hunting.

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back also features an early post-credit scene, with patient viewers getting to watch God close a book titled View Askewniverse.

squirrel_widget_12853837

The sequel to Kevin Smith's directorial debut picks up 10 years after the ending of the first movie. It sees Dante and Randal working at Mooby's after Randal accidentally burned down the Quick Stop.

Of course, Jay and Silent Bob now loiter outside of the fast-food restaurant.

The movie's plot is about whether Dante will follow through on moving to Florida with his fiance, Emma Bunting (Jen Schwalbach, Kevin Smith's real-life wife.) Randal doesn't want to lose Dante, but luckily, he has a new coworker - Becky (Rosario Dawson) - with whom Dante falls in love.

squirrel_widget_12853838

The Groovy Cartoon Movie sees Jay and Silent Bob win $10,000,000 on a scratch-off ticket before they decide to become the real-life versions of the superheroes Bluntman and Chronic.

We're listing this one as optional because it's not a live-action feature film, and because Jay and Silent Bob don't become millionaire crime fighters in the next film in the universe. Still, it was written by Smith, so if you want to get the full View Askewniverse experience, it's worth watching.

If the View Askewniverse had a Marvel-like Endgame, it would be Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, because it brings back so many characters from Smith's other films.

You might've guessed from the title that Jay and Silent Bob have to stop yet another film about them from being made, which means a cross-country trek from New Jersey to Hollywood.

There is an interlude, too, where Matt Damon reprises his role as Loki and reveals God resurrected him after Dogma. Ben Affleck and Joey Lauren Adams also return as Holden and Alyssa from Chasing Amy, providing new information about their relationship together.

squirrel_widget_12853839

Clerks III is due out on 13 September 2022.

The first trailer sees Randal suffer a heart attack before deciding to make a movie to provide his life with more meaning. The usual cast of characters is back with him, including Dante, Jay and Silent Bob, and Rosario Dawson's Becky.

The trailer also shows Ben Affleck, of course.

Below is the spoiler-free version of the guide above.

Mallrats (1995 - movie)

Clerks (1994 - movie)

Chasing Amy (1997 - movie)

Dogma (1999 - movie)

Optional: Clerks: The Animated Series (2000 - animated TV show)

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001 - movie)

Clerks II (2006 - movie)

Optional: Jay and Silent Bob's Groovy Cartoon Movie (2013 - movie)

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2021 - movie)

Clerks III (2022 - upcoming movie)

Here are all of Kevin Smith's films, in order of when they premiered at the cinema:

Clerks (1994 - movie)

Mallrats (1995 - movie)

Chasing Amy (1997 - movie)

Dogma (1999 - movie)

Optional: Clerks: The Animated Series (2000 - animated TV show)

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001 - movie)

Clerks II (2006 - movie)

Optional: Jay and Silent Bob's Groovy Cartoon Movie (2013 - animated movie)

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2021 - movie)

Clerks III (2022 - upcoming movie)

Then maybe you'll like our movie order viewing guides:

We also have these rumour round-ups on upcoming movies:

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Editing by Britta O'Boyle.