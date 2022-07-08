(Pocket-lint) - A trailer for Clerks III has finally arrived, 28 years after Kevin Smith’s original cult classic debuted.

This third installment from Lionsgate teases a new era, but the whole gang is back. The movie will follow Randal (played by Jeff Anderson) and focuses on him suffering a heart attack and the aftermath. With the help of Dante, Elias, Becky, Jay and Silent Bob, he has decided to stop watching movies and start making them. Of course, his first film is about the convenience store that started it all.

Kevin Smith wrote and directed the new film, which echoes his real-life, given he suffered a near-fatal heart attack in 2018. Smith also plays Silent Bob in Clerks III. In fact, the new film will see most of the original cast return, including Anderson, Brian O'Halloran, and Jason Mewes. Rosario Dawson and Trevor Fehrman have also reprised their roles of Beck and Elias from Clerks II.

Clerks III also stars Marilyn Ghigliotti, Ben Affleck, Fred Armisen, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Michelle Buteau, and Marc Bernardin.

In 1993 we made my first film, Clerks.

In 2006 we made my 7th film Clerks II.

This fall, my friends & I proudly present my 14th film - CLERKS III!

And today, we have a trailer!

Come see it with me on CLERKS III: THE CONVENIENCE TOUR! Get tickets now at https://t.co/pJCYU13Koa pic.twitter.com/cQ4T4Kmh4A — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 6, 2022

The original Clerks released in 1994 and is part of Smith's fictional universe known as the "View Askewniverse". It includes other 90s and early aughts hit movies, such as Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, and Jay and Silent Bob. Now, Clerks III will join that universe this autumn. It will do a screening tour in 19 cities on 13 and 15 September 2022.

The exact cities will be announced at Comic-Con later in July.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.