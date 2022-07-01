Snowpiercer Season 4: Everything we know about the final season

(Pocket-lint) - Snowpiercer is perhaps an unlikely concept for a story, but over the past three seasons of the show, we've seen this dystopian tale unfold.

Thanks to the impressive size of Snowpiercer - the train designed to save humanity from a frozen planet - there's been ample space for the action to unfold.

Season 3 left us with a lot of unanswered questions and leading the way to Season 4.

Season 3 premiered on 24 January 2022 on TNT, and 25 January 2022 on Netflix.

Currently there's no information on when Season 4 might premiere, but we're expecting it to be on a similar timeframe - i.e., January 2023. Production started for Season 4 on 28 March 2022.

Psssttt! #Snowpiercer Season 4 is coming. Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/8kljUtcSq0 — Snowpiercer on TNT (@SnowpiercerTV) July 29, 2021

It's expected that Snowpiercer will make its final stop in Season 4. As we'll discuss in the recap and plotlines below that might seem rather logical considering where the story is going.

But it has also been confirmed. Talking to Deadline, a TNT spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Snowpiercer will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT."

Snowpiercer first appeared as a 2013 movie starring Chris Evans and directed by Bong Joon Ho, who has also been executive producer on the Snowpiercer TV series.

No, there's no trailer yet.

Season 3 ends with Wilford (Sean Bean) kicked-off the united train and circulating the globe in a track scaler, a small autonomous vehicle.

While the civil war on the train has been averted on Snowpiercer, thanks to the work of Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Melanie (Jennifer Connelly), the dilemma of what to do about the prospect of finding New Eden - a part of the globe where temperatures might be high enough to sustain life outdoors - is resolved by splitting the train.

That sees Layton on a one-way mission, leading a group to the Horn of Africa where data suggests there could be higher temperatures, while Melanie continues around the globe.

Three seasons. Did you ever think we’d get here? pic.twitter.com/vQcvGVaceJ — Snowpiercer on TNT (@SnowpiercerTV) March 29, 2022

Season 3 ended with Layton disembarking from the train in melting conditions - New Eden was real - with a flash-forward to 3-months later where Melanie sees rising smoke and an explosion, only to realise in the closing moments of the season that it's a missile strike.

That leaves a lot of unanswered questions, setting up Season 4 perfectly. We know New Eden has been found and we're sure much of the story will focus on this, but it's clear that it's not going to be easy - and that missile suggests that there will be some battle for this land.

Wilford, of course, is still out there and he could be behind this latest twist, but the arrival of Melanie is likely to lead to the reuniting of Snowpiercer's occupants to face the final hurdle.

There's a new showrunner for Season 4 - Paul Zbyszewski - best known for Lost and Agents of SHIELD. There's a star from Agents of SHIELD coming over too, Gregg Clack, who played Marvel's Phil Coulson, while Michael Aronov also joins the cast. As Snowpiercer (the train) is a closed environment, new characters suggest people from another source - which might explain the missile.

As we know this is the last season, there are two ways it could go: we could see a happily ever after moment after overcoming the struggle and New Eden being the crucible of new life on Earth. Or, we could just see the end of humanity, everyone wiped out meaning there's no chance of any continuation.

At the moment we really don't know which way it will go - but there's no shortage of plot threads to pull.

As it's shown on TNT in the US and Netflix elsewhere, it's a weekly release, rather than one big dump.

We're excepting 10 episodes for the season.

For those in the US, Snowpiercer Seasons 1, 2 and 3 are on HBO Max for you to stream. The show is also available on Amazon Video to stream or buy on physical disc.

In the UK, Snowpiercer Seasons 1, 2 and 3 are available on Netflix.

Writing by Chris Hall.