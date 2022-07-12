(Pocket-lint) - Collective visual experiences, such as watching movies and shows, can bring people together. Whether watching your favourite movies and shows with friends and family or watching live sports, a large screen amplifies your experience. Traditionally, people have relied on projectors to amplify visuals onto a wall, making the visual experience expansive and immersive for large groups of people. But traditional projects are notorious for being dark, hazy, and generally weaker in quality.

Wemax is one of the world’s leading brands of cutting-edge ALPD laser projectors that allow you to experience the visual clarity of 4K televisions. Wemax curates revolutionary solutions with the ALPD laser technology, allowing you to share rich, vibrant, and clear visual experiences with large groups of people. Most importantly, Wemax projectors are usually small enough to carry them anywhere, allowing you to project content anywhere.

If you’re excited about having a powerful Wemax laser projector, you’re in luck. In anticipation of Prime Day, Wemax is offering major discounts on some of its most popular products. You can save up to $810 on a Wemax laser projector, so you should take note of the promotion period. From 11 to 16 July, different products go on sale on different dates, so you should be prepared in advance.

This article introduces you to the Wemax products on sale for Prime Day. Please go through the promotion details and take note of the products you want.

MSRP : $2699.99

Deal Price : $1889.99

Discount : $810 (30 per cent off)

Validity : on 13 July

Wemax Nova is a tabletop-mounted short-throw laser projector that allows you to view 4K resolution visuals with an HDR10 display. The bundle includes two products - the short-throw smart laser projector and the 100" ALR projection screen. You can install the projection screen on any wall, even if it’s not completely even. The short-throw laser projects the visual onto the screen while ensuring accurate colour representation. The laser projector can be installed a few inches from the wall, so you don’t have to worry about silhouettes if someone passes by.

The bundle of Wemax Nova is generally available for $2699.99. But you can get it for only $1889.99 on 13 July from 5:00 AM PDT to 5:00 PM PDT.

MSRP : $699.99

Deal Price : $524.99

Discount : $175 (25 per cent off)

Validity : On 12 July

Wemax Dice is a table-mounted laser projector that delivers 1080p high-resolution images, ensuring at least 20 per cent more brightness than traditional laser projectors. You can place the Dice projector anywhere, and the integrated Smart keystone correction will adjust the screen to 45 degrees to ensure the optimal viewing experience. The autofocus feature also ensures your visuals are completely clear and sharp - no blurring. Furthermore, the laser projector has two inbuilt speakers that support Dolby and DTS, ensuring an immersive cinematic experience.

The Wemax Dice is generally available for $699.99. But you can get it for only $524.99 on 12 July from 6:10 AM PDT to 6:10 PM PDT.

MSRP : $1199.99

Deal Price : $779.99

Discount : $420 (35 per cent off)

Validity : on 13 July

Wemax Vogue Pro is a ceiling-mounted or tabletop-mounted laser projector that allows you to experience 1080p high-definition visuals on a screen as large as 200" or more. It features a 4-channel LED technology that brightens the visuals by 20 per cent or more, so you can enjoy 1600 ANSI lumens of brightness. Whether day or night, you can enjoy completely sharp and bright images - no reduction in quality due to ambient lighting. Thanks to inbuilt screen alignment and obstacle avoidance features, the device automatically adjusts the position and orientation of the projected visuals to ensure optimal clarity.

The Wemax Vogue Pro is generally available for $1199.99. But you can get it for only $779.99 on 13 July from 4:50 AM PDT to 4:50 PM PDT.

MSRP : $399.99

Deal Price : $199.99



Discount : $200 (50 per cent off)

Validity : 7/16

Wemax Go is an ultra-portable mini laser projector that can cast visuals onto screens ranging from 30 inches to 100 inches. Weighing only 1.3 pounds, the Wemax Go can easily slip into your pockets, allowing you to take it anywhere you want. This packet laser projector uses the same technological capabilities as most high-end theatres. The auto vertical keystone correction automatically corrects the top and bottom alignment of the visuals, allowing it to focus and deliver sharp images. Furthermore, you can wirelessly cast the photos and videos from your phones or even mirror your smartphone screen.

The Wemax Go is generally available for $399.99. But you can get it for only $319.99 on 16 July from 5:25 AM PDT to 5:25 PM PDT.

MSRP : $999.99

Deal Price : $599.99

Discount : $400 (40 per cent off)

Validity : On 12 July

Wemax Go Advanced is an ultra-small portable laser projector that weighs 1.7 pounds and measures less than 1" in thickness. Whether in an office, hotel room, or road trip, this pocket laser projector allows you to cast videos and photos on a large screen. The native 1080P DMD chip projects 1080p visuals with over 16.7 million distinct colours and 600 lumens of brightness, so you can enjoy crisp visuals under ambient conditions. You can project the visuals onto screens as large as 120 inches, making it ideal for large gatherings and events.

The Wemax Go Advanced is generally available for $999.99. But you can get it for only $599.99 on 12 July from 12:00 AM PDT to 11:59 PM PDT.

MSRP : $499.99

Deal Price : $399.99

Discount : $100 (20 per cent off)

Validity : On 11 July

Wemax 100" ALR Screen is an ambient light rejecting (ALR) projection screen that ensures the visuals projected from your laser are completely sharp and crisp. You have to mount the screen on the wall where you’d like to project the visuals. The ALR projection screen improves colour saturation and eliminates light penetration, ensuring optimal colour reproduction and ultra HD visuals. However, the 100-inch ALR screen is only compatible with ultra-short-throw projectors, such as the Wemax Nova projector. This projection screen allows you to experience the clarity of theatres on any flat surface.

The 100" ALR Screen is generally available for $499.99. But you can get it for only $399.99 on 11 July from 12:10 AM PDT to 12:10 PM PDT.

If you’re interested in heightening your collective visual experiences, you should take note of the projectors and projection screens you want. Prime Day is your opportunity to grab amazing deals on your favourite laser projectors.