(Pocket-lint) - Hey there Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl here. Just letting you know I'm coming back for a second season of HBO Max's reboot of the show that's all about me and what I write about you all.

You might see a couple of extra old faces from the original Gossip Girl this next season too so read on to find out when you'll see me back, how you'll be able to watch me and what you can expect to happen.

This is everything we know so far about Gossip Girl reboot season 2.

A release date hasn't been confirmed for season two of the Gossip Girl reboot as yet, though it was confirmed in February production had started.

The stage is set. Season 2 is now in production. pic.twitter.com/ZoW75TKUjt — Gossip Girl (@gossipgirl) February 4, 2022

Season one of the Gossip Girl reboot appeared on screens on 8 July 2021 in the US, so it's possible the second season isn't too far off a release. Showrunner Joshua Safran has said there is a date in mind but he wasn't able to say when.

I only know generally, not specifically, and I can't answer anyway! — Joshua Safran (@Anthologist) June 22, 2022

A teaser was released on the Gossip Girl Twitter account on 22 June so we're hoping to hear a date announcement soon, even if that date will likely be for the US only to start with.

For those in the UK, season one of Gossip Girl the reboot arrived in the UK on 25 August 2021 so it's possible that we might have to wait a little longer for season two this side of the pond after a date is announced.

The Gossip Girl reboot is a HBO Original series so when season two does arrive, you'll need your subscription to the HBO Max streaming service to be able to watch it. Season 1 was also available to watch on CW - the platform that aired the original Gossip Girl initially - and it was also possible to watch on The CW's online platforms so the same could apply for season 2.

For the UK, Sky has a programming deal with HBO for HBO Originals, but the BBC snapped up the Gossip Girl reboot.

It's not currently clear if the BBC also has the initial rights to season 2 but if it does, then you'll be able to watch season 2 of the show through BBC iPlayer in the UK when it arrives.

Season one of the Gossip Girl reboot featured 12 episodes with the first six airing before a mid-season break. It's not yet been confirmed how many episodes season two will offer, though we would expect around the same. We'd also expect a mid-season break again.

Joshua Safran knows the episode number but has said he isn't allowed to say at the moment.

The original show went on for six seasons and there were a total of 121 episodes. We're hoping to see the reboot offer the same longevity but for now, all we know is a second season is definitely coming after it was confirmed in September 2021.

It is expected that Kristen Bell - the voice of Gossip Girl (both in the reboot and the original series) - will be back. And we should hope so too, because it really wouldn't be the same without her.

Other characters expected to return for season 2 include:

Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott

Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway

Eli Brown as Otto ‘Obi’ Bergmann IV

Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe

Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope

Evan Mock as Akeno 'Aki' Menzies

Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller

We'd also expect to see Savannah Smith as Monet de Haan and Zion Moreno as Luna La.

We saw cameos from some of the original Gossip Girl cast members in season 1, including Eleanor Waldorf (Margaret Colin), Cyrus Rose (Wallace Shawn), Nelly Yuki (Yin Chang) and Georgina Sparks' son Milo (Azhy Robertson), and it looks like we will get more in season 2.

The teaser released in June - which you can watch a little further down - showed what appears to be Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg) clapping in a theatre with the video saying "It only takes one spark... to start a fire", before continuing "And I have a feeling this city is about to burn."

It therefore looks like Michelle Trachtenberg will be making an appearance as Georgina Sparks in the second season, but it's currently unknown how much she will feature.

While we don't know what season 2 of the Gossip Girl reboot will focus on, we can expect there to be plenty of drama and it sounds like things might heat up a bit and there are also plenty of open storylines from season 1.

Joshua Safran said the second season is "definitely messier". It was on the back of a question about how Audrey's mum Kiki feels about her daughter's relationship with her father, which the answer was "v complicated".

This season is DEFINITELY messier. — Joshua Safran (@Anthologist) June 22, 2022

Safran also said the biggest chnage from season one to season two would be: "The things I said we wouldn't do in S1, a certain character makes us do in S2".

The showrunner said we can "of course"expect more "throuple" scenes, and that Zoya's motive for the second season will be "to figure out who she is".

No, there is currently no trailer for the Gossip Girl reboot season 2, though the official Twitter account has released a mini teaser, which you can watch below.

And I have a feeling that this city is about to burn. pic.twitter.com/NbGfPRN2Xh — Gossip Girl (@gossipgirl) June 22, 2022

Netflix stopped streaming the original Gossip Girl on 31 December 2020. If you want to watch the original upper east siders, you can watch it on HBO Max in the US.

In the UK, all six seasons of the original Gossip Girl show are available on BBC iPlayer and Sky On Demand. They arrived on the BBC's service on 19 August 2021.

You can buy also buy the original Gossip Girl seasons from iTunes, Amazon and YouTube.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.