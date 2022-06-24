(Pocket-lint) - Taylor Sheridan is following up his first Yellowstone prequel series with a second one called 1923. The show is due out later this year on Paramount+. Although there are no trailers available yet, or even posters, Paramount-owned MTV Entertainment Studios has announced who will star in the show, when the show is set, and what the show will focus on in the first season. Here, then, is everything you announced so far about 1923, including the release date, cast, where to stream or watch online, and other details you're likely to want to know.

Set in 1923 - directly follows 1883, the first Yellowstone prequel

1923 is an upcoming Western drama series produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, which also produces Yellowstone and 1883, as well as Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's Mayor of Kingstown. It was originally announced under the name 1932, suggesting the show would be set during the Great Depression. However, Paramount changed the name and has confirmed the series will be set at the end of World War I and the start of prohibition. It takes place around 35 years before John Dutton III - the Yellowstone lead played by Kevin Costner - was born.

Paramount said its second Yellowstone prequel focuses on the Dutton family's two generations after 1883 - specifically, as "they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade".

Keep in mind viewers last saw the Dutton family in 1883, a show that premiered at the end of last year. It explained the Duttons' journey to Montana, including how they settled there instead of their original destination of Oregon. Before James (played by Tim McGraw) and Margaret (played by Faith Hill), Dutton could make it to their original destination of Oregon, their teenage daughter, Elsa (played by Isabel May), died. James laid her to rest in a Montana valley that then became the Dutton home. Presumably, Elsa's brother John carried on the Dutton name.

Stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, likely as James and Margaret

Paramount-owned MTV Entertainment Studios has announced Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will star in the new series, but details about their characters haven't been announced.

Given that the show is set in 1923, and Harrison Ford is a 79-year-old man in real life, he is actually just the right age to play an older James Dutton (who Tim McGraw played in 1883). One can assume Helen Mirren is then playing Margaret Dutton, his wife. The characters would both be in their late 70s and early 80s during the 1920s.

1923 is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

1923 will premiere in December 2022

1923 will release in December 2022, following the premiere of Yellowstone season five in November. Paramount has not confirmed the number of episodes in 1923, but 1883 and previous seasons of Yellowstone have all been given 10 episodes each. So, it's safe to assume 1923 will be treated to a 10-episode season as well.

1923 will stream on Paramount+

1923 will debut on Paramount's own video streaming service, Paramount+, just like 1883 did.

It will be available on Sky platforms (plus Sky will continue to carry ViacomCBS pay-TV channels such as Comedy Central). Sky Cinema subscribers will get Paramount+ at no extra cost, apparently, but other Sky customers will have to add it to their accounts - but it will also be available directly through the Paramount+ app, on Apple, Google, Roku and Samsung devices.

Keep in mind the original Yellowstone show airs on Paramount Network and streams on Peacock. Then there's the 1883 spinoff, 1883: Bass Reeves, which will air on Paramount+. Finally, there is a Yellowstone spin-off, called 6666, which will air on Paramount Network. Confusing right? That's CBS. Wait, ViacomCBS. No, Paramount, for you.

Paramount+ offers two plans: The Essential tier with limited commercials for $4.99 a month, and the $9.99 Premium plan with no ads (except on live TV and a few shows). ViacomCBS inked a deal with Sky to launch Paramount+ in the UK, Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Switzerland in 2022. The UK launch happened on 22 June 2022.

There are no trailers yet for 1923.

Easy! Watch Yellowstone and its first prequel, 1883. The first four seasons of Yellowstone are streaming on Peacock in the US, while the first and only season of 1883 streams on Paramount+.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.