Paramount+ streams maximum of 1080p and 5.1 in UK at launch

(Pocket-lint) - Paramount+ has successfully launched in the UK and Ireland, having been available in North America since switching from CBS All Access in Matrch 2021. However, unlike its US cousin, we've discovered that the streaming quality is locked to Full HD at maximum.

At present, there is no way to stream Paramount+ TV shows or movies in 4K HDR or with Dolby Atmos support. Those are options in the States for premium subscribers to the platform, with some shows even having Dolby Vision enabled, but UK viewers are currently limited to 1080p and 5.1 sound.

That could change soon, thankfully.

A Paramount+ spokesperson told Pocket-lint that there are "further developments planned for the future".

To be fair, it makes sense. The last thing a new streaming service wants is for its technology to fall over at the first hurdle, or to provide a less-than promised experience to subscribers. Once stabilised and the amount of daily users is ascertained, it can increase performance and quality. We've seen it before from other services.

In the meantime, you can watch Full HD presentations of Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, 1883 and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - shows that have either disappeared from other platforms or are new to the UK.

Paramount+ costs £6.99 per month or £69.90 for a whole year's subscription. Sky Q and Sky Glass users with a Sky Cinema subscription can access the service at no extra cost. Find out how right here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.