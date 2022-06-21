Six great shows to watch on Paramount+ as it launches in UK

(Pocket-lint) - A new streaming service will launch in the UK on Wednesday 22 June 2022, bringing with it a tonne of shows that have been missing from other platforms and TV channels for a while. Not least, Star Trek: Discovery.

Already available in the US, Paramount+ is finally expanding to multiple new regions and that means there will be a massive new audience ready to find out what it has to offer.

It will be available on pretty much every connected device, including mobile phones, in app form, plus Sky Q and Sky Glass customers with Sky Cinema subscriptions will get it for free.

We've put together a list of six shows that we recommend you check out that will be available from launch.

The live action adaptation of Halo will soon be available to viewers in the UK.

It deviates a little from the videogames and so is seen as operating on its own timeline, with the nine episode run in season 1 focusing on the origin story of John-117, AKA Master Chief, and the initial battles with the Covenant.

Although season 4 has been shown on Pluto TV in the UK, this is the first time viewers will be able to catch up with it on demand.

Also, those who missed out on previous series of Discovery after they were removed from Netflix will finally be able to watch them all.

Not a TV show as such - it's a feature-length film - but we're so excited by the return of Beavis and Butt-Head that we had to include it here.

The boys head into space in their first major outing since the mid-90s.

NOTE: It will be available to stream from 23 June 2022.

A spin-off from Star Trek: Discovery, Strange New Worlds focuses on the first crew of the Enterprise, with Captain Pike at the helm.

The first season started in the US in May, so is a welcome addition to Paramount+ in other regions too.

Originally starting out on CBS in the States, Evil was picked up by Paramount+ from the second season.

Now a third of the supernatural drama series has just begun. It's been described as a cross between The Exorcist and X-Files.

The mid-2000s NIckelodeon kids show returned in 2021, with Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) now an adult and host of her own web comedy show.

Just about all of the original cast return for this Paramount+ exclusive that's just entering its second season.

Writing by Rik Henderson.