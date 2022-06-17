(Pocket-lint) - HBO is developing a Game of Thrones sequel series that will focus on the continued adventures of Jon Snow.

Things are still in very early stages, according to the report, though actor Kit Harrington is in line to reprise his role from George R.R. Martin's TV adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire if the sequel does go ahead.

Three years since the end of Game of Thrones, the unnamed Jon Snow sequel series would actually represent the second spinoff from HBO. The first - House of the Dragon - is set to land on screens in August.

Details surrounding this latest offshoot don't yet appear to be fleshed out, with no members of the creative team rumoured at this point. Even the concept itself, however, is intriguing.

While House of the Dragon is a prequel focusing on the 300-year rule of the Targaryen family, a Jon Snow sequel would seemingly be set not too far past the ending of Game of Thrones.

It could, therefore, feature plenty of the same surviving characters and revive any outstanding plot lines left hanging in the air after Jon Snow - spoiler alert - was sent back to the Night's Watch for killing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

As we say, there's no timeline for when we can expect a Snow-led sequel to arrive - and, at this stage, it's certainly not a sure thing that it will even go into development at all.

In true Game of Thrones style, expect to hear plenty more whispers, theories and rumours over the coming weeks and months.

Writing by Conor Allison.