Mike Tyson Hulu series: Release date and how to watch

If series or documentaries on the lives of particular sports personalities are up your street, then the limited series called Mike coming to Hulu will be one you'll want to add to your list.

Following the dynamic and controversial life of the legendary boxing icon Mike Tyson, the tag for the limited series is "You may know Tyson, but do you know Mike?".

This is everything you need to know about the series Mike, including when it will be released and how to watch it when it is.

25 August 2022 in the US

Hulu released a teaser for Mike on 8 June 2022 - you can watch it further down this feature - and announced its release date at the same time. The limited series will be available to watch from 25 August 2022 in the US.

It is not currently clear if the all episodes of the series will be released at once or if it will be a week-by-week affair, but we will let you know when we know more.

As for the UK, it's not yet known when the series will come to the UK as yet.

Hulu in the US

Possibly Star on Disney+ in UK

Mike is a Hulu Original series and it will therefore be coming to Hulu in the US when it is released in August. To watch it, you'll need a subscription to the Hulu service, which is $6.99 per month, or you can sign up to the Disney+ bundle that includes it at $13.99 a month.

The Hulu streaming service isn't available in the UK, though some of the main TV shows that are offered through the service are available through Star on Disney+. This goes for shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Kardasians.

It's not yet known if Mike will be shown on Star in the UK when it is released, but if it is, you'll need your Disney+ subscription ready, which is £7.99 a month. You don't have to pay extra for Star.

The limited series Mike is all about Tyson's life inside the ring, as well as out. Hulu says:

"From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind I, Tonya, and showrunner Karin Gist, executive producer of Our Kind of People, Mike explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The eight-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson's boxing career and personal life - from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again.

"Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story.

"Mike is an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson - and it is one wild ride."

We'd expect the series to highlight some of Tyson's professional career, which include winning 50 of 58 fights, of which 44 were by K.O according to ESPN, but there's also likely to be some focus on Tyson's marriage to Robin Givens and his stint in prison. Let's just say there is no shortage of stories to tell.

No. Mike Tyson isn't super happy about the limited series Mike that will explore his life as "Iron Mike". When the announcement of the series came out, Tyson posted on Instagram (reported by Variety):

"Hulu's announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn't surprising. This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story.

"To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu's concern for dollars over respect for black story rights. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. The real Mike Tyson authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days. Hulu to announce stealing a black athletes story during Black History month couldn't be more inappropriate or tone deaf. #boycotthulu #corporategreed".

Following the announcement of Mike by Hulu, another series was announced simply called "Tyson", which Tyson himself has "authorised". It's not yet attached to a streaming service or network, but it will see Jamie Foxx play Tyson, whilst also executively producing.

Trevante Rhodes will play Mike Tyson in Mike, while B.J Minor plays teen Tyson. Young Mike is played by Ethan Barrett. Here are some of the other confirmed cast members, though a full list is available on IMDB:

Scott MacDonald as Tyson's trainer

Kerry Sims as Tyson's entourage

Russell Hornsby as Don King

Harvey Keitel as Cus D'Amato

Laura Harrier as Robin Givens

Li Eubanks as Desiree Washington

Kale Browne as Bill Cayton

Jackie Sanders as Barbara Walters

Ethan Dubin as Teddy Atlas

Greg Kaston as Rev. Jesse Jackson

The limited series Mike on Hulu will have a total of eight episodes. As we mentioned previously though, it is not yet known if all will be available to watch at once, or if they will be released weekly.

Hulu has released a teaser of Mike. It's not quite a full trailer, but it gives a glimpse of what to expect.

There is another series in works about Mike Tyson's life called Tyson. Though little information is available on the series as yet, it will certainly be interesting to see how the authorised series compares to the "unauthorised" look at the boxer's life in Mike.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.