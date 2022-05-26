(Pocket-lint) - It's been 36 years since Top Gun debuted in theatres. The sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, is due out in May, with Tom Cruise set to reprise his role as fighter pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Here is how and where you can stream the summer blockbuster yourself when it becomes available online.

Top Gun: Maverick is a long-awaited sequel to 1986's Top Gun. In the original film, we see students at the US Navy's elite fighter weapons school competing to be the best in the class. One young pilot, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise), learns a few things from a civilian instructor that are not taught in the classroom. Fast forward to the sequel, and after more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Mitchell is still pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and "dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him".

Top Gun: Maverick is rated PG-13 in the US.

Top Gun: Maverick has a total runtime of 2 hours and 11 minutes including credits.

Top Gun: Maverick was written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. It's directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Here is who is starring in the film:

Tom Cruise as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell

Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw

Jennifer Connelly as Penny Benjamin

Jon Hamm as Adm. Beau "Cyclone" Simpson

Ed Harris as Radm. Chester "Hammer" Cain

Val Kilmer as Adm. Tom "Iceman" Kazansky

Top Gun: Maverick will release in theatres in the US on 27 May 2022 - following an early-access showing three days prior.

Streaming release date: Likely 11 July 2022

Top Gun: Maverick is not yet available to stream online. Paramount Pictures hasn't announced an official streaming release date for the film yet. Paramount has been adding its movies to Paramount+ about 45 days after their theatrical debuts. That means Top Gun: Maverick might have a streaming release date of 11 July 2022.

Where to stream online: Most likely Paramount+

If you don't want to watch Top Gun: Maverick at your local cinema, you'll have to wait for Top Gun: Maverick to release on streaming services or as a video-on-demand rental.

Given that it is a Paramount film, you can expect Top Gun: Maverick to eventually make its US streaming debut on Paramount+ as opposed to Netflix or HBO Max. Paramount+ costs $9.99 a month to stream ad-free in the US. Or you could try the essential plan for $4.99 a month. It has ads and removes access to your local live CBS station.

Yes. The latest trailer is embedded at the top of this guide.

Trailers from a couple years ago are below. Keep in mind Maverick faced several delays due to the ongoing global pandemic.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022) – New Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick - Official Trailer (2022) - Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures also released the featurette below for Top Gun: Maverick.

Top Gun: Maverick | The Power of the Naval Aircraft Featurette (2022 Movie)

You really should watch or re-watch the first Top Gun movie before going into the sequel. If you currently have a Netflix or Paramount+ subscription, you can stream Top Gun on those platforms at no additional cost. Or you could also rent or purchase the film on Amazon. See the links below to watch the movie.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.