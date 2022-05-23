(Pocket-lint) - Paramount has dropped the first trailer for Tom Cruise's latest action vehicle, fresh from excellent reviews dropping for Top Gun: Maverick.

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is the next MI movie, the first of two parts that will drop in successive years from the tag team that's formed between Cruise and writer-director Christopher McQuarrie.

The trailer is a surprisingly lengthy look at a film that won't come out for another year, in Summer 2023, thanks to delays to its production caused by the pandemic.

It features glimpses at a huge range of impressive-looking action set pieces and stunts, including a base jump started on a motorcycle that Tom Cruise has described as the most dangerous stunt he's ever performed.

The film will trot the globe, too, with multiple Italian locations including Venice featuring alongside mountains, train routes and desert climates.

There are a bunch of returning cast members including Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby, while Hayley Attwell is also joining the carnage.

We've got a long wait on our hands until the movie actually comes out, but at least we can rest safe knowing that the second part will follow soon after - the movies are being made in pretty quick succession, making this part of the plan from the start.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.