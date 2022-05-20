SEAL Team Season 6: Everything we know so far about Season 6 and the Movie

(Pocket-lint) - In the scrabble to offer a compelling TV drama about the US Navy SEALs, it's SEAL Team that's made the grade and others - like History's Six - have volunteered out.

SEAL Team Six found themselves in the limelight following the Bin Laden Raid in 2011, but have enjoyed a mythical status for many years. Technically called the United States Naval Special Warfare Development Group (DEVGRU), there's no shortage of action in the on-screen depiction in SEAL Team.

Fronted by David Boreanaz - yes, Angel from Buffy the Vampire Slayer - as Master Chief Jason Hayes, Season 5 left everything hanging in the balance. So will SEAL Team charlie mike?

Here's everything you need to know, how you can catch-up and everything to expect.

Yes, Season 6 has been confirmed. It was confirmed by Paramount+ on 1 February.

That is also affirmative. On 15 February 2022, CBS Studios announced that it would be producing a standalone movie for the TV series SEAL Team.

This will be an exclusive for Paramount+, following SEAL Team's move from CBS to the streaming platform and it looks like the aim is to draw more subscribers into Paramount+ with this sort of content.

#SealTeam fam – we’re so excited to announce that a special @sealteam_pplus movie event is a go at @paramountplus! Let’s do this! pic.twitter.com/UqIpCgIQnL — CBS Studios (@CBSTVStudios) February 15, 2022

The good news is that the movie is coming from the same team as the TV series, but we don't currently know how they will interact. There's some speculation that the movie will link the events at the end of Season 5 in to a new era, giving the show the chance to introduce new characters.

That partly comes from the wording of the announcement saying that CBS would "expand the storytelling universe", although might simply be a reference to that fact that it's putting out SEAL Team content in a different format.

That we don't know. We also don't know what the release date is for the movie and we don't know which will come first.

Obviously, whichever releases first will clear up confusion over how the plot will unravel, unless the entire thing is a side plot or flashback, rather than a linear continuance.

About the only confirmation of activity was a post on Instagram from David Boreanaz saying that heading back to the SEAL Team studio - now deleted - on 28 March.

Again that's unknown, but it's believed that Max Thieriot - Clay Spencer - will be there according to Deadline. But with another project - Fire Country - where Thieriot will star and produce, the character's time on SEAL Team could be limited.

Other major stars - including Boreanaz himself - are expected to return. That includes Jessica Pare (Mandy Ellis), Neil Brown Jr (Ray Perry), A J Buckley (Sonny Quinn) and Toni Trucks (Lisa Davis) in leading roles.

However, given how Season 5 ended, we're facing a cliffhanger in terms of storytelling.

As for the movie, again we don't know who will be involved where.

What is the best streaming device for your TV? Our top recommendation is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Also excellent are the Google Chromecast with Google TV, the Roku Express 4K, the Apple TV 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

As we've said, we don't know how Season 6 or the movie will dovetail. Currently there's no specific details on how the story will unfold, so the best we can do is speculate. There are spoilers below, so if you haven't finished Season 5, then go and read something else.

Season 5 ends abruptly. With a 14 episode run rather than 22 (for the first two seasons), 20 (Season 3) and 16 (Season 4), there's a feeling that things were sort of cut off.

And that's exactly where we left Bravo Team, on the ground in Mali, with RPGs raining down on them in an ambush.

If SEAL Team wanted to go out in a blaze of glory then that would certainly be a finishing point for the storyline, but the confirmation of the movie and Season 6 tells us that someone - something - survives.

With Clay Spenser saying that he wanted to back out from Bravo Team to spend more time with Stella and the baby and with Jason Hayes suffering from breacher's syndrome, the door was already open for a change in Bravo Team.

Outside of the team, Hayes has just made steps to establish his relationship with Mandy Ellis, but if this doesn't come to pass, no one who watches the show will be surprised - the sub-plot of the whole of SEAL Team has been about the pressure that affects personal relationships.

In truth, we don't know where the show is going to go - we just know that it is moving forward, and that SEAL Team certainly will charlie mike.

SEAL Team originally aired on CBS in the US and Sky Max in the UK. It has also been on respective catch-up platforms, but with CBS All Access transitioning to Paramount+ on 4 March 2021, you'll need to head to Paramount+ to catch up on the action.

For those in the UK, SEAL Team Season 1-5 is available on Now. Whether it will remain on the platform or shift over to Paramount+ with the UK launch remains to be seen - but we expect it to leave the Sky-owned platform. Paramount+ is due to launch in the UK on 22 June 2022.

Writing by Chris Hall.