(Pocket-lint) - Those of you who love anything Vikings-related will be glad to know The Northman is now available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video.

The Northman premiered in March 2022 and received a theatrical release the following month. While it has received critical acclaim for its cinematography, production, world-building, and even historical accuracy, the film hasn't performed super well at the box office - so far grossing just $58 million worldwide. Perhaps that's why the movie is now available to stream online.

Don't let its rocky theatrical debut put you off. The Northman currently holds an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb.

Some editors at Pocket-lint also saw the movie and can report that it's great fun to watch. We particularly like how there is no romanticising of the Vikings. It is brutal, gory, and hellish. It's well-worth renting or buying on-demand from Amazon Prime Video. You can make it a weekend rental splurge. Treat yourself.

The Northman is a 2022 film directed by Robert Eggers, who also co-wrote the screenplay. It's based on the legend of Amleth and stars Alexander Skarsgard (who served as a co-producer) alongside Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, and Willem Dafoe. Skarsgard plays the main character, Amleth, a Viking prince who tries to avenge the murder of his father.

It's worth noting this Vikings' story is not just another raid of England. The Northman is set in "The Land of the Rus" - or modern-day Ukraine and Russia. In a Vanity Fair interview, Eggers revealed his first version of the film's script took place in the British Isles, but Skarsgard said that had been done a lot: "He said, 'If we could go east, it would be a lot more interesting.'"

The Northman streaming release date: 13 May 2022

As of 13 May 2022, The Northman is available to rent or own on-demand through Amazon Prime Video as well as other video distribution platforms.

In the US, The Northman costs $19.99 to rent in UHD from Amazon Prime Video. Or you can buy it for $24.99 in UHD from Amazon.

What is the best streaming device for your TV? Our top recommendation is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Also excellent are the Google Chromecast with Google TV, the Roku Express 4K, the Apple TV 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.