The slasher franchise has a new lease of life following the success of the 2022 "requel". Here's everything we know about the next movie.

Everyone's favourite slasher franchise has a new lease of life following the success of the 2022 "requel". While we had a massive eleven-year gap between the third and fourth entries in the series, as well as the fourth and fifth - we shouldn't have long to wait for the next film at all.

The fifth Scream movie, simply called Scream, was released in January 2022 and, after a successful box-office run, the sixth movie (stylised as Scream VI) was greenlit in February. Here's everything we know so far - and we'll keep updating this page as we learn more.

Scream 6 cast

The latest Scream film was a bit of a reset for the franchise. While it brought back the original cast, it did so while simultaneously adding a new cast of characters to carry the torch going forward. The original gang were still integral to the plot of Scream, but we can imagine them becoming less central as the franchise continues.

So far, we know that Courtney Cox will be returning to reprise her role as the iconic reporter, Gale Weathers. Neve Campbell has said she won't be returning for Scream 6, simply because the producers didn't offer her enough money.

In a statement, Campbell said "sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream ...I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

This will be the first film in the franchise without Neve Campbell, and it's definitely news that's going to upset some fans - ourselves included. But, there is another legacy cast member who is surprisingly returning: Hayden Panettiere is set to return as Kirby Reed from Scream 4.

While it looked like she might not have survived at the end of Scream 4, her fate was finally confirmed over a decade later in Scream. This will be her first feature film role in eight years. She'll be joining the latest survivors, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega.

Scream 6 trailers

There's currently a teaser trailer, but it doesn't reveal too much. We're expecting a more in-depth look in the near future.

Scream 6 plot

The plot of Scream 6 is all speculation at this point. There wasn't an obvious set-up at the end of Scream, but then there never really has been in this franchise.

We could imagine Sidney and Gale taking a back seat to the new younger cast members, but a Fandom interview with Bettinelli-Olpin suggests that might not be the case. He said "We think of it more as we have new people in the family. For us, whatever's right for the next one is right."

"We would love to be able to work with Neve and Courteney again. That was truly a wonderful experience and they were just so fantastic the whole time."

We're fairly certain we'll be seeing a lot more of Sam and Tara Carpenter, especially given Sam's parental connection to the original Scream.

As always, there will be some meta-comedy surrounding modern horror tropes. The fifth movie took aim at "requels", obsessive fandoms and "elevated horror". What does that leave for Scream 6? Your guess is as good as ours, perhaps "requel sequels" - though they might need to find a catchier name for that.

Originally slated for March 31, Paramount has now announced that Scream 6 will be released on March 10 2023. Score!

This is the shortest gap between Scream movies since the first and second films. Could we be entering a new golden age of Ghostface? We sure hope so.

If you want to catch up, the 2022 movie is available to stream on Showtime in the US and Paramount+ in the UK. And if you want to go right back to the beginning, you can check out our full movie viewing order.