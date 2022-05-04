(Pocket-lint) - It was recently announced that Lionsgate is developing a Hunger Games prequel, but at the time, it was unclear where the movie would be available to stream once it releases. Now, Peacock has announced it signed a multi-year deal to stream Lionsgate movies starting in 2024.

The agreement starts with the studio's 2022 movies. The first film to come to Peacock will be The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which stars Nicolas Cage. Eventually, Lionsgate will introduce other films on Peacock for an exclusive streaming period, including John Wick: Chapter 4, Borderlands, and, yes, the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Other movies include Expendables 4, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, and White Bird: A Wonder Story.

Peacock won't have exclusive streaming rights to all these films immediately after their theatrical run, however. Some will come to Starz and The Roku Channel.

Peacock first launched in 2020. It is a video streaming service in the US that draws on NBCUniversal's wide swathe of properties. It's available in three tiers: Peacock Free, Peacock Premium with Ads (an ad-supported version that costs $4.99-a-month or $49.99 a year), and Peacock Premium (a $9.99-a-month or $99.99 annually subscription option that has fewer ads).

Writing by Maggie Tillman.