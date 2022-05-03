Paramount+ reveals launch date and pricing for push into the UK

(Pocket-lint) - Paramount+ has confirmed the long-awaited news of plans to launch the streaming service in the UK. It was previously revealed that, thanks to a ViacomCBS deal, it would be available on the Sky platform - but now we have full details of when, where and how much you'll pay.

The streaming service - a rebranding of CBS All Access - will be made available in the UK from 22 June 2022.

As mentioned, Paramount+ will be an option for Sky customers, integrated into the Sky experience, but it will also be available through the Paramount+ app, and through Apple, Amazon, Google, Roku and Samsung devices.

That means that you'll be able to stream Paramount+ through pretty much all the major devices, meaning that access should be easy.

Paramount+ is promising 8000 hours of content, including the likes of Yellowstone, Star Trek - including Discovery, South Park, and a whole lot more.

Paramount+ will cost £6.99 a month when it launches in the UK in June, or there will be the option to take a £69.90 annual subscription saving you about £14 across the year.

However, thanks to the deal with ViacomCBS, Sky Cinema will get access to Paramount+ at no additional cost.

There will be a free trail which will get you 7 days of access.

Paramount+ will also be launching in Korea in June, and also coming to Ireland, Italy, Germany and Austria in the second half of 2022. A further launch in India in 2023 is also planned.

Writing by Chris Hall.