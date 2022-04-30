(Pocket-lint) - The Hunger Games prequel novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, will be turned into a movie next year. Unfortunately, details are thin about the film adaptation, but Pocket-lint is still rounding up everything we know so far, including the release date and details about the story. Casting information and trailers are not yet available, but we'll add them here once they're announced.

The Hunger Games prequel movie will be called The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. It's based on the same-name prequel novel written by Suzanne Collins, the author of the original Hunger Games trilogy.

Release date: Currently scheduled to hit cinemas on 17 November 2023

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes movie will release on 17 November 2023. The prequel was announced during Lionsgate's event at Cinemacon, a yearly conference where film studios preview their projects.

The novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was released in 2020.

The story is about Coriolanus Snow, the president of Panem during the original trilogy, as a young man. It's also about Lucy Gray Baird, a mysterious girl from District 12, whom Snow mentors through the 10th Hunger Games. Keep in mind Katniss Everdeen - the focus of the original trilogy set over 60 years later - comes from District 12 and opposes Snow and his regime.

The Lionsgate synopsis for the film reads:

"Years before he would become the tyrannical president of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow sees a chance for a change in fortunes when he is chosen to be a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12."

The Lionsgate logline for the film reads:

"Coriolanus Snow mentors and develops feelings for the female District 12 tribute during the 10th Hunger Games."

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be developed by Color Force and distributed by Lionsgate. Production will reportedly start in the first half of 2022, according to Deadline.

Lionsgate has not yet announced any of the cast for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Lionsgate said The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes movie will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who previously helmed the franchise’s Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Mockingjay Part 1, and Mockingjay Part 2. The Hunger Games is among the highest-grossing film franchises of all time. It earned nearly $3 billion worldwide.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes movie will be written by Catching Fire writer Michael Arndt.

There are no trailers yet for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

However, Lionsgate reportedly showed a brief teaser during its presentation at CinemaCon 2022. "You’re invited to return to the Games", read the screen as ice milted in a wintry scene, revealing a bird and a snake, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "In 2023, the world will discover who is a songbird, and who is a snake." The teaser is not yet available online to share with the public.

You really should watch the previous Hunger Games films in order to go into The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes with a good knowledge of the world, story, and the characters:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.