Fast X: Everything we know so far about Fast and Furious 10

(Pocket-lint) - Dominic Toretto and his crew have been tearing up the streets for over two decades and while the Fast and Furious films have changed significantly over the years - with both the plots and the stunts having become more extreme - it's a franchise that is still going strong some 21 years after the first film was released.

The most recent film - Fast 9 - was released in 2021 and now all eyes are on Fast and Furious 10 - known as Fast X.

This is everything we know so far about part one of the two-part finale that will conclude the Fast Saga, including when it is expected to be released, who is expected to be in it and all the news surrounding it.

19 May, 2023

It was initially confirmed by Universal that Fast and Furious 10, or Fast X as it is officially known now, would arrive in cinemas on 7 April 2023.

This date has now been pushed back slightly however, with the new date confirmed to be 19 May 2023.

Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto) confirmed on his Instagram account on 20 April that filming had started, whilst also confirming the title of the film.

It wouldn't be right to have a Fast and Furious finale without most of the core crew right? And yes, some of them are no longer alive - Gisele for example - but that hasn't stopped the Fast Saga finding a way to bring key characters back in the past. Yes Han, we're talking about you.

Brian O'Connor will very sadly be harder to do this with of course, given Paul Walker's tragic death in November 2013, but O'Connor lives on in the Saga so he will no doubt be mentioned at the very least and who knows with technology these days what the directors could do to keep O'Connor's character shining bright in this film.

With none of the core crew dying in Fast 9, we expect the following cast members to return for Fast X:

Vin Diesel as Dom

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty

Tyrese Gibson as Roman

Ludacris as Tej

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

Sung Kang as Han

Jordana Brewster as Mia

Charlize Theron has confirmed her return to the Fast Saga, meaning Cipher will return as the villian. We wouldn't be surprised to see Jason Statham return as Deckard Shaw, given he appeared in the credits of Fast 9, and his mother, Magdalene 'Queenie' Shaw played by Helen Mirren, would also be a surprising omission.

Given Fast 9 introduced Dom's brother Jakob Toretto, played by John Cena, to the party, we'd expect he could return in some capacity too - and on the good side from the start rather than the baddie side for Fast X.

Fast 9 left My Nobody's (Kurt Russell) fate in question but as he is the reason Han is alive thanks to his help faking his death, we expect he will have some role to play for the finale. Sadly it looks like a return of Dwayne Johnson - aka The Rock - who played Luke Hobbs in several of the Fast and Furious films isn't on the cards.

Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson have all been confirmed for Fast X, though currently we don't know their roles other than Momoa will be a villain.

It's difficult to say what the storyline for Fast X will be at the moment. The last two movies are expected to tell an overarching story, though at the moment, it is unclear what that story will focus on.

Dom's crew will no doubt be saving the world and Cipher will no doubt be trying to destroy it, but who will be on what side and what the characters will get up to is anyone's guess for now. With Fast 9 seeing Tej and Roman go to space though, let's be honest, anything is possible.

We suspect we will find out if Mr Nobody is dead or alive and the credits sequence of Fast 9 suggests the story of Han and Shaw could be prominent in the next film, but we will have to wait and see for now where the finale goes with that.

There is no trailer for the Fast X film as yet - it's still a little early. We'd recommend following Vin Diesel on Instagram as he often shares behind the scenes footage from filming so you'll likely be able to get a little taste over the coming months. He's already posted a video from the first week of filming.

When Fast 9 was expected in June 2020, a trailer was released in January 2020, six months before. It's therefore unlikely we will see a Fast X trailer before November 2022.

23 April 2022: Adir Abergel posted two images of Charlize Theron on the set of Fast X. He said "Cipher is back and ready! Fast and Furious X, @thefastsaga Let's go!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adir Abergel (@hairbyadir)

21 April 2022: Vin Diesel shares a video of him talking to director Justin Lin, who said Fast X week one filming "feels like the beginning of an epic ending". Diesel asked if it "was fair to say this will be the best one yet" and Lin replied "in my heart, yes".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

20 April 2022: Vin Diesel said the initial script for the Fast 10 film didn't include Mia Toretto and his daughter told the director "No Mia, No Fast 10". Given Brewster is confirmed for Fast X, it obviously had an impact.

20 April 2022: Vin Diesel confirms Fast and Furious 10 filming has started and the film will be called Fast X.

10 April 2022: Vin Diesel confirms Captain Marvel's Brie Larson will join be part of the Fast and Furious 10 film. "You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

21 July 2021: Talking about his future in the Fast and Furious films, Dwayne Johnson said: "I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me."

26 June 2021: Vin Diesel told the Metro: "We've been working on 10 for the last year, so I have so much to share and I'm holding back. I know that one of the things Justin wants to do is to film on all seven continents, which I think is pretty spectacular, as a homage to the world that's adopted this saga as their own.

He added: "I think you're going to be pretty shocked when you see Fast 10. It might not necessarily be because of a certain place that we go, but there's something special coming that I'm so excited about. I can't tell you, but I wish I could."

20 October 2020: Deadline reported that Justin Lin, who has directed five of the Fast and Furious films, will direct the final two.

In October 2020, it was revealed that Justin Lin would direct the last two films of the Fast and Furious franchise. Tyrese Gibson - who plays Roman - previously said the plan was to shoot Fast and Furious 10 and Fast and Furious 11 back-to-back.

There's currently no word on a release date for Fast and Furious 11, though if the two films are shot back-to-back, hopefully we won't have to wait too long after Fast X before we get the second part of the finale. It's still likely to be 2024 though given we won't see Fast X until May 2023.

We've got a separate feature that tells you the best order to watch the Fast and Furious films in, but if you want to know where to watch the films, we've got you covered below.

Here is where to stream the Fast and Furious films of you're in the UK:

Fast and Furious (2001) - Amazon Prime Video

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) - Amazon Prime Video

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) - Amazon Prime Video

Fast and Furious 4 (2009) - Amazon Prime Video

Fast Five (2011) - Amazon Prime Video

Fast and Furious 6 (2013) - Amazon Prime Video

Furious 7 (2015) - Sky Cinema or NOW Cinema

The Fate of the Furious 8 (2017) - Only available to buy or rent

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (2019) - Only available to buy

Fast and Furious 9 (2021) - Sky Cinema or NOW Cinema

Fast and Furious (2001) - Hulu or HBO Max

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) - Hulu or HBO Max

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) - Only available to buy

Fast and Furious 4 (2009) - Peacock

Fast Five (2011) - Peacock

Fast and Furious 6 (2013) - Hulu, Peacock or Sling

Furious 7 (2015) - Hulu or Sling

The Fate of the Furious 8 (2017) - Only available to buy or rent.

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (2019) - Only available to buy.

Fast and Furious 9 (2021) - Amazon Prime Video

