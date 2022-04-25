What is FIFA+ and is it free?

(Pocket-lint) - The government body of world football, FIFA, has launched its own streaming platform.

FIFA+ offers live matches, documentaries, highlights and plenty of other soccer-related videos to watch on demand.

Here's everything you need to know about it, including the platforms it is available on.

FIFA+ is the video streaming service from the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

It offers a wealth of different football-related shows, replays of classic matches and highlights of men's and women's World Cup games. Other FIFA tournament replays and highlights are available too.

The service also streams thousands of live domestic matches from around the world.

FIFA+ is completely free to access and watch. You just need to set yourself up with a login. If you already have a FIFA.com account, you can just sign in with that. Alternatively, it takes seconds to sign up for the first time through the official FIFA Plus website.

FIFA+ is available online for PC, Mac and Chromebook users (through a browser).

There are also dedicated apps for iOS/iPadOS and Android, available through the App Store and Google Play as applicable.

As well as highlights and replays of classic FIFA tournament matches, including every recorded World Cup match available, there are a number of documentary-style shows.

These include FIFA+ Originals, such as a feature-length documentary on the life of Rolandinho, an eight-part series on six captains that will be taking their teams to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and a series of interviews in which Gary Lineker talks to different World Cup Golden Boot winners.

FIFA+ also streams live matches, including coverage of matches across Europe's "topflight leagues" and plenty of competitions that previously might not have been given TV time.

It plans to show approximately 40,000 live games per year.

FIFA+ also hosts interactive games, votes, quizzes and puzzles.

Writing by Rik Henderson.