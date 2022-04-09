Star Trek Picard season 3: Everything we know so far

(Pocket-lint) - Patrick Stewart got to step back into one of his most iconic roles in 2020, with the release of Star Trek: Picard on CBS All Access (now Paramount+). Now, the second season is underway, and although it's not yet finished airing, Paramount is already announcing the cast of the third season. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming season three of Picard.

squirrel_widget_4261447

The first season of Star Trek: Picard dealt with two events that were actually holdovers from different Star Trek films in the past: Data's death in 2002's Star Trek: Nemesis (Picard struggles with this throughout the first season), and the destruction of Romulus in 2009's Star Trek (which was used to introduce the synthetic humans that helped prevent the rescue of Romulan refugees and ultimately set the stage for Picard to resign from Star Fleet). The synths are subject to a ban, and Picard is pushed to help them because of two synthetic twins that are related to his old friend Data.

Spoiler alert: This all culminates in Picard finding the home of Data's original creator and himself becoming a synthetic at the end of season one to prevent his own death.

This brings us to where we last left Picard - blasting off on the ship La Sirena with a new makeshift crew, heading toward whatever new adventure awaits. The second season starts with Picard transported to the year 2024 along with some of his old friends from Star Trek: The Next Generation series (such as Jerri Ryan’s Seven of Nine and Michelle Hurd’s Raffi Musiker). Picard and friends must discover what the omnipotent Q (John De Lancie) has done to change the timeline that has created a xenophobic version of Starfleet - the Confederation of Earth - which is out to destroy all aliens.

While the season isn’t finished yet, it's safe to say Paramount+ has no plans of finally letting Jean Luc Picard enjoy his retirement.

The new teaser for season three sees him rummaging through his old Star Trek: The Next Generation gear, and then we see him and his old partner Riker (Jonathan Frakes), standing side by side, pointing phasers at someone. The teaser also promises more returning characters in season three such as Brent Spinner as Data and Levar Burton as Geordi La Forge.

Star Trek: Picard season three release date - Likely early 2023

A release date for Star Trek: Picard season three has not yet been announced, but production, filming, and shooting of seasons two and three all began simultaneously in 2020. Keep in mind the second season of Star Trek: Picard premiered in March 2022 - two years after season one ended. It is still airing. season three is expected to release in early 2023, with Jonathan Frakes and Terry Matalas directing this final season.

LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner have been announced by Paramount to join Patrick Stewart in the cast of Star Trek: Picard season three.

The mission continues. See who is joining the cast of #StarTrekPicard season three! pic.twitter.com/HMBc9wyAFa — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) April 5, 2022

For reference, below is the confirmed cast for season two of Picard:

Patrick Stewart as Jean Luc Picard

Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati

Isa Briones as Soji Asha

Evan Evagora as Elnor

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal "Chris" Rios

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Orla Brady as Laris

Brent Spiner as Altan Inigo Soong

Whoopi Golberg as Guinan

John De Lancie as Q

LeVar Burton as Geordi Le Forgee

The third season isn't yet available. Below is where you'll likely be able to stream it when it does release.

The second season of Picard took Discovery's Thursday timeslot on Paramount+. It premiered in March 2022 and is still airing. The third season hasn't yet premiered but will obviously be a Paramount+ exclusive.

Amazon Prime Video is Picard's home in the UK, with new episodes airing a day later starting on 4 March 2022. One has to assume season three will also come to Prime Video in the UK, but it's not confirmed.

In Canada, season two is available on Crave. We suspect season three will also be available via Crave once it premieres in early 2023.

So far, only one teaser trailer has been released so far for the third season. You can watch it via the player embedded at the top of this page.

In order to be fully prepared to watch season three, you really should watch seasons one and two. You can stream them on Paramount+.

You can also buy season one on DVD:

squirrel_widget_6497888

What is the best streaming device for your TV? Our top recommendation is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Also excellent are the Google Chromecast with Google TV, the Roku Express 4K, the Apple TV 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Check out Pocket-lint's what to watch before Star Trek: Picard season one and our Star Trek watch order to see how all the films and shows slot in together.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.