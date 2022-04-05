(Pocket-lint) - Plex has changed and morphed over the years, from a platform to stream your own media files to a hub for all-manner of digital content.

Now it's added two new major features to expand the app further - it can now be used as a one-stop platform for all your streaming services.

As well as access to ad-supported, free movies, TV shows and live TV through its own partners, Plex now offers the ability to search for a TV show or film and put them on a customised watch list, no matter which streaming service on which they originate.

Plex Discover enables search for content across the online services, puts it in the one place with all the information you need, then allows you to launch it from within the Plex app for TV or mobile. It will play as long as you have the hosting streaming service subscription and app too.

The other major new feature is Plex Universal Watchlist. This allows you to effectively pin shows or movies to a list, whether they are currently available across one of your streaming services or not. And, if not, the Universal Watchlist will alert you when a listed programme becomes available. It will always give you the latest place to watch it, even if the content has switched platforms.

"We have been saying for years that our goal was to create a one-stop-shop for all the entertainment that matters to you, and today we put a massive piece of that puzzle in place," said the CEO of Plex, Keith Valory.

"With new streaming services, movies, and shows constantly coming available, it’s time to tame the media chaos and that’s what we aim to do with these new features. In short, we know it's painful to find what to watch. We just want to get you there as quickly as possible."

The new features go live in Plex through the web, TV and mobile today.

Writing by Rik Henderson.