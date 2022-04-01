(Pocket-lint) - The time has finally come - the draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is right around the corner, deciding the groups that will contest the tournament when it rolls around in Qatar later this year.

Thankfully, the draw is being widely televised so it's not too difficult to find a way to watch it live, so that you can bite your fingernails live as you wait for your team's ball to be drawn. Here's how to watch it.

The draw is happening today, 1 April 2022, in Qatar, and starts properly at 18:00 CEST. Below you'll find a handful of other timezones:

London - 17:00 BST

New York - 12:00 EDT

San Francisco - 09:00 PDT

Tokyo - 01:00 JST, 2 April

New Dehli - 21:30 IST

Sydney - 03:00, 2 April

If you're in the UK this is an easy one - the entire draw is going to be shown on BBC1 and also on BBC iPlayer, as part of the BBC's coverage agreement for the tournament. The broadcast will start at 4:45PM BST, so be sure you're not late!

In the US, the draw will be broadcast on FS1 and Telemundo from 11:30AM, but also streamed on NBC's Peacock streaming service.

FIFA also says it'll be broadcasting the draw on its website, so that should be a catch-all if you can't find a local station showing the proceedings. It should also show the draw on its YouTube channel, so we'll update this story when there's a stream we can point you toward there.

We know a fair amount about the draw already, in particular which pots the teams are in - this will influence which teams they can come up against, to ensure we don't have a group with four top-class teams. That said, there will still likely end up being a group of death!

The FIFA #WorldCup Qatar 2022 Final Draw will take place tomorrow, Friday 1 April at 19:00 Doha time.



These are the ranking pots.



The countdown is! pic.twitter.com/jcQoM1q4yl — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) March 31, 2022

With those already clarified, all that's left is to draw the teams - that said, brace yourself. These draws always take way longer than you might assume, thanks to all the rules about who can play each other and how many teams from each region can be in a given group.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Britta O'Boyle.