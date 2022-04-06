(Pocket-lint) - You might be frustrated about the lack of local baseball games and live TV on traditional streaming platforms. Despite the prominence of streaming platforms, most people still have to use cable TV to access live baseball games, especially local games on regional sports networks. But DIRECTV STREAM resolves that problem.

Switch to DIRECTV STREAM to watch your favorite local baseball games live. While streaming platforms seem to be popping up like mushrooms, DIRECTV is one of the few streaming services offering a wide range of regional sports networks, allowing you to support your team. Depending on your specific ZIP code and package, you can now stream baseball games instantly.

DIRECTV allows you to stream anytime, anywhere in the U.S. on your phone, tablet and TV. However, some limitations might apply based on the location of the device to view local channels and regional sports networks.

DIRECTV has a user-friendly interface that allows you to explore your favorite baseball games with the utmost ease. The interface features a selection of live and upcoming games, so you don’t miss your favorite games. You also receive intelligent recommendations on your TV, based on your viewing patterns. Their expert curation makes it easy to navigate and select the sports you love.

DIRECTV STREAM also gives you access to premium channels like HBO Max, SHOWTIME, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax by subscription. There are some special offers available to new customers signing up for service, so look for them when you sign up.

DIRECTV STREAM can be enjoyed on numerous platforms and devices, including Android phones, iPhones, Roku, Apple TV, FireTV Stick, Chromecast, and web browsers. You can download and access DIRECTV STREAM on any compatible smartphone, computer, or device. Whether at home or standing in line at the grocery store, you have access to your favorite programming.

What if your favorite show is on at the same time as your baseball game? You can’t really watch them both at once. If you don’t want to miss a game or simply want to revisit the game later, you can record multiple programs simultaneously. The DIRECTV STREAM Cloud DVR will save the selected games or shows, allowing you to revisit your favorite moments or watch the entire game again.*

DIRECTV STREAM gives you access to a wide range of local and national TV channels and networks. In addition to regional sports networks, you also have access to NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, HGTV, ESPN, and much more. If that sounds like a good deal, sign up for DIRECTV STREAM and start streaming instantly today.**

*Data connection req’d. Recordings expire after 90 days. In a series recording, max 30 episodes stored with unlimited hours of cloud DVR and max 10 episodes stored with 20 hours of cloud DVR (oldest deleted first which may be in less than 90 days). Restr’s apply

**DIRECTV STREAM: Service subject to DIRECTV STREAM terms and conditions (see directv.com/legal/). Requires high speed internet. Minimum internet speed of 8Mbps per stream recommended for optimal viewing. Compatible device req’d. Residential U.S. customers only (excludes Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands). Your DIRECTV STREAM service renews monthly at the prevailing rate, charged to your payment method on file unless you cancel. New customers who cancel service in the first 14 days will receive a full refund. Otherwise, no refunds or credits for any partial month periods or unwatched content. However, once you've cancelled, you can access DIRECTV STREAM through the remaining monthly period. Returning customers who disconnected service within previous 12 months are not eligible for a refund.