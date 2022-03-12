(Pocket-lint) - Hulu with Live TV is offering unlimited DVR to all users starting next month. This feature will be available at no additional cost.

So, if you have a Hulu with Live TV subscription, starting 13 April 2022, you can use DVR and ​​playback and fast-forward on your recordings for up to nine months. That's the same storage period offered by rival YouTube TV. Previously, Hulu with Live TV offered up to 50 hours of DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to up to 200 hours of storage through add-ons that started at $10 per month. If you opted into a package that provided additional DVR space, you will no longer be charged for the added storage starting in April.

By offering unlimited DVR storage to all subscribers, Hulu with Live TV can better compete with YouTube TV, which has the same feature and provides access to over 100 channels. Hulu with Live TV subscribers only get about 80 channels, but they also get all the major broadcast networks as well as Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ bundled together.

Just keep in mind Hulu with Live TV recently increased the rate of its base plan to $70 per month from $65 per month - the same price as YouTube TV.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.