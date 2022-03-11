(Pocket-lint) - Paramount, formerly ViacomCBS, has released the first trailer for a new Star Trek series headed to its Paramount+ streaming service.

The new show is called Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and it's centered on the USS Enterprise. It's both a spinoff and prequel - because it stars the crew of the USS Enterprise after their appearance in Star Trek: Discovery’s second season, but it's also a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, as that show is set about a decade before Kirk becomes captain.

In the new show, the ship is led by Captain Pike, who is played by Anson Mount, while Rebecca Romijn plays Una Chin-Riley, his first officer. Ethan Peck’s Spock is the science officer, and Nyota Uhura is a cadet played by Celia Rose Gooding.

The trailer shows a bearded Captain Pike riding a horse in the snow, looking rough and scruffy when he gets the comm to return to Starfleet. Romijn's Number One narrates the entire 1:25-minute-long teaser, but nothing concrete about the plot summary of Strange New Worlds is given away.

All we know for sure, according to Paramount, is Captain Pike and Science Officer Spock will "explore new worlds around the galaxy on the USS Enterprise".

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is just the latest installment in the Star Trek franchise, with Paramount previously releasing Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Prodigy. Strange New Worlds is set to join those productions on Paramount+ starting 5 May 2022.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.