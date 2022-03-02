(Pocket-lint) - The Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story hit cinemas last December. Now, it's headed to a couple of select streaming services, which means you will be able to watch the critically acclaimed musical from the comfort of your couch. Here's everything you need to know about the blockbuster, including where you can watch it online.

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story is actually the second feature-length adaptation of the 1957 same-name stage musical. Not to be outdone by the 1961 adaptation starring the late Natalie Wood, this latest version of West Side Story has already garnered seven Oscar nominations. It's currently up for Best Director (Steven Spielberg), Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose), Best Costume Design, Best Sound Design, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design. (The next Oscars are scheduled for 27 March 2022.)

Here is the official synopsis for West Side Story:

"Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks - two rival gangs vying for control of the streets."

The runtime for West Side Story (2021) is 2 hours and 36 minutes, and the film has a PG-13 rating.

After being delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, West Side Story was released in theatres globally at the end of 2021 - just in time for the year's awards season.

The new West Side Story premiered in US cinemas on 10 December 2021. It'll come to select streaming services in the country before the traditional 90-day theatrical window closes.

The new West Side Story premiered in UK cinemas on 10 December 2021.

In the US, you'll have two streaming options available.

West Side Story will be available to stream on Disney+ on 2 March 2022. A one-hour special (Something’s Coming: West Side Story, a special edition of 20/20) is already on the service. Pricing for a Disney+ subscription starts at just $7.99 a month in the US and will include instant access to West Side Story when it becomes available to stream. If you don't want to pay for Disney+, subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months of Disney+ for free. Sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited here to watch West Side Story for free.

Thanks to a deal where streaming rights for the 20th Century Studios release are split between Disney+ and HBO Max, West Side Story will also release on HBO Max on 2 March 2022.

In the US, HBO Max costs $14.99 per month for the ad-free plan. The tier with commercials costs $9.99 per month. HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial. However, there is a workaround: You can get an HBO Max trial offer by signing up for the 7-day Hulu trial here, which includes HBO Max for free.

In addition to Steven Spielberg as the director, the crew is rounded out by some big industry names, including Broadway veterans like screenwriter Tony Kushner, choreographer Justin Peck, and composer Jeanine Tesori, as well as Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel.

For the cast, there are newcomers as well as plenty of recognisable faces in the lineup. Here are the key roles and who they're played by in this adaptation:

Rachel Zegler - Maria

Ansel Elgort - Tony

Ariana DeBose - Anita

David Alvarez - Bernardo

Mike Faist - Riff

Josh Andres Rivera - Chino

Ana Isabelle - Rosalia

Corey Stoll - Lieutenant Schrank

Maddie Ziegler - Velma

Brian d'Arcy James - Officer Krupke

Rita Moreno (starred in the 1961 film) - Valentina, replacing the shopkeeper Doc

Below are some trailers and featurettes for West Side Story (2021).

Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios

West Side Story - Cast 2021 - America (From "West Side Story")

Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort - Balcony Scene (Tonight) (From "West Side Story")

West Side Story | The Cast discuss 'America' | In cinemas now

Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" | This Is Our Time | 20th Century Studios

If you don't want to go into the new movie blind, perhaps watch the original West Side Story. You can currently rent or buy West Side Story (1961) on is Amazon Prime in 4K HD.

