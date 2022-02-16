(Pocket-lint) - Netflix has announced it is partnering up with 2K and Take-Two Interactive to make a live-action adaptation of BioShock.

The streaming giant revealed little else - including no release date. According to Variety, the show doesn't even have a director or cast set at this stage. Netflix's own website only clarifies that the adaptation is a film based on the BioShock franchise. Does that mean the feature-length production will star characters and locations from BioShock 1 or 2 or Infinite?

Netflix did share a press image with Little Sister and Big Daddy, which means it's safe to assume those BioShock characters will make an appearance in the upcoming movie.

"We all make choices, but in the end our choices make us."



Netflix + BioShock. Would you kindly stay tuned? pic.twitter.com/Ke1oJQileX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 15, 2022

"Netflix is among the best and most forward-thinking storytellers in all of entertainment", said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick in a statement.

Zelnick added: "We are thrilled that they share our vision and commitment to the BioShock franchise, which is beloved by millions of fans around the world. 2K’s Cloud Chamber studio is deep in active development on the next iteration of the series, and coupled with our partnership with Netflix, we remain highly confident that BioShock will continue to captivate and engage audiences".

Reportedly, it took Netflix about a year to land its deal with 2K and Take-Two Interactive. Their BioShock film is set to be produced by Take Two along with Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment.

2K, which is owned by Take Two, is also working on the next BioShock game. But it was first announced in 2019 - when it was expected to be in development for "the next several years"

Writing by Maggie Tillman.