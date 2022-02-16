(Pocket-lint) - Paramount's live-action Halo show is set to premiere next month after years of being stuck in production - but even before the first season kicks off, the series has been renewed for a second season.

Paramount, which owns the Paramount+ streaming service set to air Halo, announced in a press release and during an investor call on Tuesday that David Wiener will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the second season.

(During that same call, ViacomCBS also announced it is rebranding to Paramount as part of its focus on streaming.)

Halo was first green-lit in 2018 as a ViacomCBS-owned Showtime series before hitting multiple COVID-19-related production delays. In a statement, Showtime Networks CEO David Nevins said the second-season pickup reflects the confidence we have in the power of this epic series to attract and engage viewers". He said Halo has been a "great collaboration" with Amblin and 343 Industries.

Halo stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr Halsey, and Jen Taylor, the voice actress for Cortana, as Master Chief's AI assistant.

Suit up, Spartans. The wait is almost over. #HaloTheSeries premieres March 24 exclusively on @ParamountPlus with a second season already ordered. pic.twitter.com/xWPP3wOJfE — Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) February 15, 2022

The first season will debut on the Paramount+ on 24 March 2022. You can watch the most recent trailer on YouTube here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.