Super Bowl trailers 2022: All the movie trailers that aired during the big game

- Watch Jordan Peele's Nope trailer here

- Plus every other movie trailer from the big game

(Pocket-lint) - Watching the commercials and movie trailers that air during the Super Bowl every year is just as much fun as actually watching the game. This year, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cinncinatti Bengals (23 to 20) at the SoFi theatre in Inglewood. The game lasted four hours and was peppered with scores of ads, including the latest movie trailers and TV show trailers. Marvel treated us to glimpses at its upcoming Doctor Strange movie and Moon Knight Disney+ show, while Universal teased the next Jurassic Park installment and Amazon previewed its new Lord of The Rings show. 

If you were too busy talking during the breaks to catch the trailers, or maybe you were stuck at work and missed the big game, here are all the movie and show spots that aired during Super Bowl LVI. If you're looking for the ads and commercials - you know, like that Polestar EV ad that attacked Volkswagen and Tesla - see our separate roundup of those adverts here.

Super Bowl 2022: Movie trailers

Below is every movie trailer that aired during the Super Bowl. Keep reading to get to the TV show trailers.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Also: MCU timeline: The order to watch every Marvel movie and show

Nope

Jurassic World: Dominion

Also: Jurassic World Dominion release date, trailer, how to stream

Ambulance

The Lost City

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The Adam Project

Super Bowl 2022: TV Show trailers

Below is every series trailer that aired during the Super Bowl.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Also: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power release date and more

Moon Knight

Also: Marvel's Moon Knight: Release date, trailer and how to watch

Super Bowl 2022: What happened?

When was the Super Bowl in 2022?

The Super Bowl happened on Sunday 13 February 2022, with kickoff at 6:30pm Eastern time.

What number is this year's Super Bowl?

This is Super Bowl LVI, or Super Bowl 56.

Where was Super Bowl LVI held?

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California hosted the Super Bowl for the first time.

Who played in Super Bowl LVI?

The Cincinnati Bengals went against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. 

The Bengals went 10 to 7 in the regular season, won the AFC North for the first time since 2015, and earned the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs. They defeated the Las Vegas Raiders (26 to 19) in the opening round, then defeated the Tennessee Titans (19 to 16) and Kansas City Chiefs (27 to 24) to reach the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams also were the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs after a 12 to 5 regular season and NFC West title. The Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals (34 to 11), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (30 to 27), and the San Francisco 49ers (20 to 17) to reach the Super Bowl.

Prior to Super Bowl LVI, the Bengals played in the Super Bowl twice, losing both times to the 49ers: 26 to 21 in Super Bowl XVI in 1982, and 20 to 16 in Super Bowl XXIII in 1989.

Meanwhile, the Rams had four previous Super Bowl appearances, only one of which did they win. They won 23 to 16 over the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000; but they lost 31 to 19 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XIV in 1980, 20 to 17 to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002, and 13 to 3 to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII in 2019.

Who won Super Bowl LVI??

This year, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals (23 to 20).

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
