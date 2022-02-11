(Pocket-lint) - Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for Jurassic World Dominion - one of the most highly anticipated films of 2022. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming blockbuster.
What is the premise of Jurassic World Dominion?
The first trailer featured everything you would expect from a "Jurassic" movie - including dinosaurs running amok.
We see Chris Pratt on a motorcycle chasing dinosaurs, as well as several callbacks to the previous films. The movie is set about four years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. It'll feature genetically engineered dinosaurs being auctioned to companies around the globe while others are released in the US.
The story depicts humans living with dinosaurs, and certain actors reprise their roles - including Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.
Who stars in Jurassic World Dominion?
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise their roles as Jurassic World leads Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, but the main headline is the return of original Jurassic Park stars.
Here's the full cast list for Jurassic World Dominion:
- Chris Pratt: Owen Grady
- Bryce Dallas Howard: Claire Dearing
- Sam Neill: Dr Alan Grant
- Laura Dern: Dr Ellie Sattler
- Jeff Goldblum: Dr. Ian Malcolm
- BD Wong: Dr Henry Wu
- Omar Sy: Barry Sembène
- Daniella Pineda: Dr Zia Rodriguez
- Justice Smith: Franklin Webb
- Isabella Sermon: Maisie Lockwood
- Campbell Scott: Dr Lewis Dodgson
- DeWanda Wise: Kayla
- Mamoudou Athie: Not yet announced
- Dichen Lachman: Not yet announced
- Scott Haze: Not yet announced
- Dimitri Thivaios: Not yet announced
When will Jurassic World Dominion premiere?
Jurassic Park Dominion is set to be released in theatres on 10 June 2022.
Where can you stream Jurassic World Dominion?
Are there any Jurassic World Dominion trailers?
Yes, you can watch one at the top of this page.
How to catch up in the Jurassic universe
Before watching Jurassic World Dominion, you really should watch all the previous Jurassic movies. Luckily, we have a watch guide here: Jurassic Park movies in order: The full timeline explained.
