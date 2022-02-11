(Pocket-lint) - Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for Jurassic World Dominion - one of the most highly anticipated films of 2022. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming blockbuster.

The first trailer featured everything you would expect from a "Jurassic" movie - including dinosaurs running amok.

We see Chris Pratt on a motorcycle chasing dinosaurs, as well as several callbacks to the previous films. The movie is set about four years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. It'll feature genetically engineered dinosaurs being auctioned to companies around the globe while others are released in the US.

The story depicts humans living with dinosaurs, and certain actors reprise their roles - including Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise their roles as Jurassic World leads Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, but the main headline is the return of original Jurassic Park stars.

Here's the full cast list for Jurassic World Dominion:

Chris Pratt: Owen Grady

Bryce Dallas Howard: Claire Dearing

Sam Neill: Dr Alan Grant

Laura Dern: Dr Ellie Sattler

Jeff Goldblum: Dr. Ian Malcolm

BD Wong: Dr Henry Wu

Omar Sy: Barry Sembène

Daniella Pineda: Dr Zia Rodriguez

Justice Smith: Franklin Webb

Isabella Sermon: Maisie Lockwood

Campbell Scott: Dr Lewis Dodgson

DeWanda Wise: Kayla

Mamoudou Athie: Not yet announced

Dichen Lachman: Not yet announced

Scott Haze: Not yet announced

Dimitri Thivaios: Not yet announced

Jurassic Park Dominion is set to be released in theatres on 10 June 2022.

This title is currently not available to stream. Check back soon.

Yes, you can watch one at the top of this page.

Before watching Jurassic World Dominion, you really should watch all the previous Jurassic movies. Luckily, we have a watch guide here: Jurassic Park movies in order: The full timeline explained.

What is the best streaming device for your TV? Our top recommendation is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Also excellent are the Google Chromecast with Google TV, the Roku Express 4K, the Apple TV 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.