(Pocket-lint) - Yellowstone, the ranch drama starring Kevin Costner, has been renewed for a fifth season for ViacomCBS-Paramount Network. The series had record-breaking views for its finale, which aired last January and brought in over 10 million total viewers. With that sort of success, it was a given that the Dutton family would return for another season.

squirrel_widget_4261447

Yellowstone focuses on Wyoming cattle rancher, John Dutton, a sixth-generation homesteader and father of four. His property is the largest ranch in the US - with an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park on its borders. The Dutton family is constantly trying to protect the ranch from corrupt politicians and corporations and land-grabbing developers.

Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan with John Linson.

Both executive-produce alongside Art Linson, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay.

Costner also leads the cast. Guest stars for the fifth season include Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly, who were both upped to series regulars. Returning stars include Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham.

Kevin Costner as John Dutton

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Kelly Reilly as Bethany Dutton

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom

Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater

Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce

Denim Richards as Colby Mayfield

Ian Bohen as Ryan

Ryan Bingham as Walker

Finn Little as Carter

While ViacomCBS green-lit the fifth season in February 2022, a release date has yet to be announced. Production on season five is expected to begin in May 2022.

These will be your different streaming options...

The upcoming fifth season of Yellowstone will be available on Paramount Network in the US. The drama is not available on Paramount+.

There's no word yet on when the Yellowstone series will air in the UK.

But Paramount+ is expected to hit the country in 2022 via Sky platforms, so perhaps it'll be available to stream then and there.

Yellowstone was greenlit by Kevin Kay, a former Spike TV executive who worked on ViacomCBS-owned Paramount Network. It is produced in-house by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

But, in the US, the first three seasons of Yellowstone are only available to stream on NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock. The fourth season is available on Paramount Network - but it's under a cable login paywall. That's because ViacomCBS doesn't have the streaming rights to Yellowstone, even though it owns the Paramount+ streaming service. So, it likely wants that old content licensing deal back from NBCUniversal. The deal - inked before Viacom and CBS merged and before CBS All Access turned into Paramount+ - has Yellowstone exclusively streaming on Peacock.

ViacomCBS executives are reportedly trying to buy back those rights.

In the meantime, they're piggybacking off the success of Yellowstone: They're driving fans to Paramount+ with Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel, 1883, which recently debuted on the streaming service.

There are no trailers for season five. But you can watch a Yellowstone behind-the-scenes video of the series below.

BTS Look at Yellowstone with Kevin Costner, Taylor Sheridan, and More! | Paramount Network

To prepare for Yellowstone season five, watch the first four seasons of Yellowstone. They're streaming on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streamings service. Each season is also available to purchase through Amazon Prime Video, or you can buy the series on DVD if you prefer to own a physical copy.

squirrel_widget_6464331

The Dutton universe is expanding with not one but two spin-off series. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan revealed last year that there would be two shows. One of which is 1883 (see Pocket-lint's how to watch guide for that prequel series here). The other series is Yellowstone 6666, which will come out on 4 March 2022 on Paramount+. Here is 6666's full synopsis:

"Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing ... The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made. The series will be executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari."

What is the best streaming device for your TV? Our top recommendation is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Also excellent are the Google Chromecast with Google TV, the Roku Express 4K, the Apple TV 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.