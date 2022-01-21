(Pocket-lint) - This How I Met Your Mother sequel has had a long and rocky history in development, but it's finally arriving on our screens almost a decade after the original.
How I Met Your Father is a Hulu Original that sees our protagonist, Sophie, telling her son the story of how she met his dad.
Much like the series from which it originates, the show is based in New York and follows a group of young friends trying to navigate their way through single life.
We're only at the beginning right now and still getting to know these new characters, but maybe it'll turn out to be as 'legen - wait for it - dary' as the original.
How I Met Your Father release date: When is the next episode coming out?
How I Met Your Father season one began streaming on January 18th 2022. Hulu released two episodes for the premiere and a new episode follows every Tuesday. This will continue for the duration of the series and is expected to conclude on Tuesday, March 15th 2022.
How many episodes are in How I Met Your Father season 1?
The first series of How I Met Your Father will have 10 episodes in total, listed below are all the expected release dates:
- Episode 1: January 18 2022
- Episode 2: January 18 2022
- Episode 3: January 25 2022
- Episode 4: February 1 2022
- Episode 5: February 8 2022
- Episode 6: February 15 2022
- Episode 7: February 22 2022
- Episode 8: March 1 2022
- Episode 9: March 8 2022
- Episode 10: March 15 2022
How and where to watch How I Met Your Father in the US
How I Met Your Father is a Hulu original production and, as such, is exclusive to Hulu in the US.
Hulu costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, it is only available in the US and is ad-supported.
For $12.99 per month, you can get ad-free viewing on Hulu.
How and where to watch How I Met Your Father in the UK
Disney, Hulu's parent company, has confirmed that How I Met Your Father will be available on Disney+, however, it's launching at a later date.
In the UK, How I Met Your Father will be available to stream from Wednesday 9th March 2022.
Disney+ costs £7.99 per month in the UK or £79.90 with an annual subscription.
Is there a trailer for How I Met Your Father?
There is indeed, and for an idea of what to expect from the series, you can watch it here:
Will there be a series 2 of How I Met Your Father?
Nothing has been officially announced and we'll likely have to wait and see how season one fairs before we hear news of a renewal.
Historically, though, Hulu has a track record of sticking with shows for more than one season, so there's a good chance there will be more on the way.