(Pocket-lint) - This How I Met Your Mother sequel has had a long and rocky history in development, but it's finally arriving on our screens almost a decade after the original.

How I Met Your Father is a Hulu Original that sees our protagonist, Sophie, telling her son the story of how she met his dad.

Much like the series from which it originates, the show is based in New York and follows a group of young friends trying to navigate their way through single life.

We're only at the beginning right now and still getting to know these new characters, but maybe it'll turn out to be as 'legen - wait for it - dary' as the original.

How I Met Your Father season one began streaming on January 18th 2022. Hulu released two episodes for the premiere and a new episode follows every Tuesday. This will continue for the duration of the series and is expected to conclude on Tuesday, March 15th 2022.

The first series of How I Met Your Father will have 10 episodes in total, listed below are all the expected release dates:

Episode 1: January 18 2022

Episode 2: January 18 2022

Episode 3: January 25 2022

Episode 4: February 1 2022

Episode 5: February 8 2022

Episode 6: February 15 2022

Episode 7: February 22 2022

Episode 8: March 1 2022

Episode 9: March 8 2022

Episode 10: March 15 2022

How I Met Your Father is a Hulu original production and, as such, is exclusive to Hulu in the US.

Hulu costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, it is only available in the US and is ad-supported.

For $12.99 per month, you can get ad-free viewing on Hulu.

Disney, Hulu's parent company, has confirmed that How I Met Your Father will be available on Disney+, however, it's launching at a later date.

In the UK, How I Met Your Father will be available to stream from Wednesday 9th March 2022.

Disney+ costs £7.99 per month in the UK or £79.90 with an annual subscription.

There is indeed, and for an idea of what to expect from the series, you can watch it here:

Nothing has been officially announced and we'll likely have to wait and see how season one fairs before we hear news of a renewal.

Historically, though, Hulu has a track record of sticking with shows for more than one season, so there's a good chance there will be more on the way.

Writing by Luke Baker.