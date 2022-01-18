(Pocket-lint) - The Kingsman franchise has welcomed a third installment - but, this time, Taron Egerton and Colin Firth are not involved.
The latest movie is called The King's Man, and it follows Kingsman: The Secret Service from 2015, which starred both Egerton and Firth. Its sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, premiered two years later. As for the third movie, it's now out and serves as a prequel, so it has a whole new cast.
Here's everything you need to know about The King's Man, including what it's about, who in the cast, and where it's available to stream.
What is the premise of The King's Man (2021)?
The King's Man takes a rather different approach to the two films before it. It's a prequel to the Kingsman franchise, telling the origin story of the intelligence agency. As such, it introduces a new cast, including Harris Dickinson, Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, and Djimon Hounsou.
Here is the movie's summary:
"As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man."
Who stars in The King's Man (2021)?
There is a lot of star power going on in The King's Man. Here are some of the biggest names and their respective roles in The King's Man:
- Ralph Fiennes plays Orlando Oxford, the co-lead of the film
- Gemma Arterton plays servant-turned-spy Polly
- Harris Dickinson plays Orlando’s protege Conrad Oxford
- Rhys Ifans plays Russian monk Grigori Rasputin
- Tom Hollander plays King George V of England, Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany, and Tsar Nicholas II of Russia
- Matthew Goode plays Morton
- Daniel Bruhl plays Erik Jan Hanussen
- Djimon Hounsou plays Shola
- Charles Dance plays Herbert Kitchener
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Archie Reid
- Aaron Vodovoz plays Felix Yuzupov (Rasputin’s killer)
The cast is also rounded out by Todd Boyce as Mr Alfred DuPont, Branka Katic as Tsarina Alix of Russia, Valerie Pachner as the spy Mata Hari, Olivier Richters as HMSG Hugh Machine Shark Guard), Stanley Tucci as the USAmbassador, and Alison Steadman as Rita.
When will The King's Man (2021) premiere?
The King's Man finally released on 22 December 2021 in the US and 26 December 2021 in the UK.
The prequel film was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors. In fact, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures (through its 20th Century Studios label) originally meant to release The King's Man in November 2019.
Where can you stream The King's Man (2021)?
The film will play in cinemas for 45 days before heading to digital platforms in the US, UK, and other international markets.
US
- 18 February 2022: In the US, The King’s Man will debut on Hulu. It's expected to also arrive on HBO Max.
squirrel_widget_4152470
UK and other international markets
The King’s Man will debut on Disney+ under the Star banner in select international markets:
- 9 February 2022: UK, Ireland, Japan, and Korea
- 23 February 2022: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Luxembourg
- 2 March 2022: Latin America (through Star+)
squirrel_widget_187869
Are there any The King's Man (2021) trailers?
Yes, you can watch one at the top of this page.
We've also embedded teasers, trailers, and featurettes below.
The King's Man | Official Trailer 2 | 20th Century Studios
The King's Man | Official Teaser Trailer | 20th Century Studios
The King’s Man | Legacy Special Look | 20th Century Studios
Official Rasputin Dance Video | The King's Man | 20th Century Studios
History | The King's Man | 20th Century Studios
How to catch up and get ready for The King's Man (2021)
In order to be fully prepared and ready to watch The King's Man, you really should re-watch the other two films that came before it. But, given The King's Man is a prequel film, it's not totally necessary - just something fun for lovers of the franchise. You can stream them - see below.
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015)
You can also buy the DVD if you prefer to own a physical copy:
squirrel_widget_6482035
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)
And here is the Blu-Ray of The Golden Circle:
squirrel_widget_6482064