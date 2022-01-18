(Pocket-lint) - The Kingsman franchise has welcomed a third installment - but, this time, Taron Egerton and Colin Firth are not involved.

The latest movie is called The King's Man, and it follows Kingsman: The Secret Service from 2015, which starred both Egerton and Firth. Its sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, premiered two years later. As for the third movie, it's now out and serves as a prequel, so it has a whole new cast.

Here's everything you need to know about The King's Man, including what it's about, who in the cast, and where it's available to stream.

The King's Man takes a rather different approach to the two films before it. It's a prequel to the Kingsman franchise, telling the origin story of the intelligence agency. As such, it introduces a new cast, including Harris Dickinson, Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, and Djimon Hounsou.

Here is the movie's summary:

"As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man."

There is a lot of star power going on in The King's Man. Here are some of the biggest names and their respective roles in The King's Man:

Ralph Fiennes plays Orlando Oxford, the co-lead of the film

Gemma Arterton plays servant-turned-spy Polly

Harris Dickinson plays Orlando’s protege Conrad Oxford

Rhys Ifans plays Russian monk Grigori Rasputin

Tom Hollander plays King George V of England, Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany, and Tsar Nicholas II of Russia

Matthew Goode plays Morton

Daniel Bruhl plays Erik Jan Hanussen

Djimon Hounsou plays Shola

Charles Dance plays Herbert Kitchener

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Archie Reid

Aaron Vodovoz plays Felix Yuzupov (Rasputin’s killer)

The cast is also rounded out by Todd Boyce as Mr Alfred DuPont, Branka Katic as Tsarina Alix of Russia, Valerie Pachner as the spy Mata Hari, Olivier Richters as HMSG Hugh Machine Shark Guard), Stanley Tucci as the USAmbassador, and Alison Steadman as Rita.

The King's Man finally released on 22 December 2021 in the US and 26 December 2021 in the UK.

The prequel film was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors. In fact, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures (through its 20th Century Studios label) originally meant to release The King's Man in November 2019.

The film will play in cinemas for 45 days before heading to digital platforms in the US, UK, and other international markets.

18 February 2022: In the US, The King’s Man will debut on Hulu. It's expected to also arrive on HBO Max.

The King’s Man will debut on Disney+ under the Star banner in select international markets:

9 February 2022: UK, Ireland, Japan, and Korea

UK, Ireland, Japan, and Korea 23 February 2022: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Luxembourg

Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Luxembourg 2 March 2022: Latin America (through Star+)

Yes, you can watch one at the top of this page.

We've also embedded teasers, trailers, and featurettes below.

In order to be fully prepared and ready to watch The King's Man, you really should re-watch the other two films that came before it. But, given The King's Man is a prequel film, it's not totally necessary - just something fun for lovers of the franchise. You can stream them - see below.

You can also buy the DVD if you prefer to own a physical copy:

And here is the Blu-Ray of The Golden Circle:

