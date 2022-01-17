Prepare to scream: Ghostface is back.

It's been over a decade since Wes Craven's fourth Scream movie premiered in cinemas. And although the horror icon passed in 2015, his Scream franchise is far from dead. In fact, the latest addition is a total relaunch of the series. Here's everything you need to know about the new Scream, which is also known as Scream 5 or Scream 2022. Pocket-lint has even rounded up trailers and details about when you can stream the movie.

Scream 5 (2022): Plot summary

Set 25 years after the original murders in Woodsboro, a new Ghostface is in town going around killing teenagers, and Sidney Prescott must return to uncover the truth. Neve Campbell is actually reprising her role. Even Courteney Cox and David Arquette are back as Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley, which means the nostalgia will surely be off the charts in Scream 5. In fact, the first reviews for this latest installment are absolutely killer.

Paramount

Scream 5 (2022): Cast and crew

In addition to the original trio - Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette - from the previous movies, the cast is rounded out by Marley Shelton as Judy Hicks and Roger L Jackson as the voice of Ghostface. New cast members include Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, and Sonia Ben Ammar.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett co-directed Scream 5, while James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are billed as co-writers.

Theatrical

The new Scream hit cinemas in the US on 14 January 2022.

Streaming

The new Scream became available to stream at home on 2 March 2022.

Scream 5 (2022): Where to stream

Below are your streaming options:

Prime Video and VOD

Scream is now available to watch through all major video-on-demand platforms. You can rent or buy the movie to stream from Amazon Prime Video, for instance.

Paramount+

Scream is available to watch on the Paramount+ streaming service in both US and UK. Paramount+ costs $5 a month on the ad-supported tier or $10 a month ad-free.

SQUIRREL_4261447

Scream 5 (2022): Trailers

Yes, you can watch one at the top of this page.

We've also embedded teasers and featurettes below.

Scream (2022) - Final Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Scream | Ghostface Is Back Featurette (2022 Movie)

Scream (2022) - Meet The New Blood - Paramount Pictures

Scream 5 (2022): How to catch up

There are four other Scream movies and even a Scream series you should consider watching before diving into Scream 5. Pocket-lint has rounded up the best order to watch the franchise, complete with all your streaming options. If you prefer to own the DVDs, check out the deals below:

SQUIRREL_6478702

SQUIRREL_6458711

What is the best streaming device for your TV? Our top recommendation is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Also excellent are the Google Chromecast with Google TV, the Roku Express 4K, the Apple TV 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.