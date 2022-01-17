(Pocket-lint) - Prepare to scream: Ghostface is back.

It's been over a decade since Wes Craven's fourth Scream movie premiered in cinemas. And although the horror icon passed in 2015, his Scream franchise is far from dead. In fact, the latest addition is a total relaunch of the series. Here's everything you need to know about the new Scream, which is also known as Scream 5 or Scream 2022. Pocket-lint has even rounded up trailers and details about when you can stream the movie.

Set 25 years after the original murders in Woodsboro, a new Ghostface is in town going around killing teenagers, and Sidney Prescott must return to uncover the truth. Neve Campbell is actually reprising her role. Even Courteney Cox and David Arquette are back as Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley, which means the nostalgia will surely be off the charts in Scream 5. In fact, the first reviews for this latest installment are absolutely killer.

In addition to the original trio - Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette - from the previous movies, the cast is rounded out by Marley Shelton as Judy Hicks and Roger L Jackson as the voice of Ghostface. New cast members include Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, and Sonia Ben Ammar.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett co-directed Scream 5, while James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are billed as co-writers.

The new Scream hit cinemas in the US on 14 January 2022.

US: Likely on Paramount+ in February 2022

It hasn't been announced yet when the new Scream movie will be available to stream online. However, considering Paramount is distributing the film in the US, it will likely be added to the Paramount+ streaming service. In 2021, Paramount movies were released online 30 to 45 days after their theatrical premiere. If this practice continues in 2022, then you can expect Scream 5 to be available to stream by mid-to-late February 2022.

Paramount+ has yet to be released in the UK, but it's due to be released in early 2022 thanks to a deal between ViacomCBS Networks International and Comcast’s Sky, which will see the streaming platform come to the UK and other European territories. When it does arrive, perhaps Scream 5 will be included in the launch catalogue of films. Pocket-lint will be sure to update this guide when international streaming options are confirmed.

Yes, you can watch one at the top of this page.

We've also embedded teasers and featurettes below.

Scream (2022) - Final Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Scream | Ghostface Is Back Featurette (2022 Movie)

Scream (2022) - Meet The New Blood - Paramount Pictures

There are four other Scream movies and even a Scream series you should consider watching before diving into Scream 5. Pocket-lint has rounded up the best order to watch the franchise, complete with all your streaming options. If you prefer to own the DVDs, check out the deals below:

