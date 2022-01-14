(Pocket-lint) - The hit TV series Yellowstone has just wrapped up its fourth season. If you're a fan, you're probably wondering what's next to come in the Dutton universe. Well, it's being expanded, thanks to a spinoff prequel called 1883. Here's everything you need to know about the new TV show, including who it stars, what's it about, available trailers, how to watch, and even how to catch up before you watch the premiere.

The new TV series 1883 follows the origin story of the Dutton family, as they "expand West through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of uncolonised America". The prequel stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. And it's created by Taylor Sheridon, who also created Yellowstone.

In addition to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, the cast is rounded out by Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, a cowboy who guides the Duttons from Texas to Montana. It also stars Isabel May as Elsa, the Duttons' eldest daughter; LaMonica Garrett as Thomas, a Pinkerton who works with Sam Elliott's Shea; and there's an appearance by Billy Bob Thornton as Marshal Jim Courtright.

Other cast members include Audie Rick as the Duttons' son (and future grandfather of Yellowstone's John) John Dutton Sr as well as Dawn Olivieri as James Dutton's sister Claire. Also joining is Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hebert, Emma Malouff, Alex Fine, Gratiela Brancusi, Anna Fiamora, Nichole Galicia, Stephanie Nur, Amanda Jaros, and Noah Le Gros.

The first two episodes of 1883 aired following Yellowstone on 19 December 2021. The first season will consist of 10 episodes.

You can watch 1883 in the US exclusively on the Paramount+ streaming service, with new episodes available on Sundays. Paramount+ offers two plans: The Essential tier with limited commercials for $4.99 a month, and the $9.99 Premium plan with no ads (except on live TV and a few shows).

There's no word yet on when 1883 or Yellowstone will air in the UK. But Paramount+ is expected to hit the UK in 2022 via Sky platforms.

Yes, you can watch one at the top of this page.

We've also embedded teasers and featurettes below.

1883 | Teaser (Extended Look) | Paramount+

1893 Flashback | Yellowstone | Paramount Network

To prepare for 1883, you should watch the first four seasons of Yellowstone on Peacock, NBC Universal's streamings service in the US. Each season is also available to purchase through Amazon Prime Video, or you can buy the series on DVD if you prefer to own a physical copy.

The Dutton universe is expanding with not one but two spin-off series. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan revealed last year that there would be two shows. One of which is 1883. The other is Yellowstone 6666, which will come out on 4 March 2022 on Paramount+.

Here is 6666's full synopsis:

"Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing ... The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made. The series will be executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari."

Writing by Maggie Tillman.