(Pocket-lint) - The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is getting a reboot.

The new show, called Bel-Air, has even received its first trailer. Is your interest piqued? Here is everything you need to know about the reboot - including what to expect, how to stream it, and how to catch up.

Bel-Air is a "dramatic retelling" of the story of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The upcoming show's official synopsis reads:

"Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known."

The cast for the reboot includes:

Jabari Bank as Will

Adrian Holmes as Uncle Phil

Cassandra Freeman as Aunt Viv.

Olly Sholotan as Carlton

Coco Jones as Hilary

Akira Akbar as Ashley

Jordan L. Jones as Jazz

Simone Joy Jones as Lisa

Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, the butler/house manager

The new show is executive produced by the original Fresh Prince Will Smith, who said he was inspired by a skit fan trailer uploaded to YouTube.

Sharing the show's trailer, Will Smith wrote:

"Three years ago, my guy Morgan Cooper uploaded his fan trailer to YouTube, showing how he envisioned the Fresh Prince as a drama. Now, here is the first full look at his retelling of the story that’s always been so close to my heart. Can't wait for you guys to see it Feb. 13 on @Peacock."

Bel-Air will release on 13 February 2022 - aka Super Bowl Sunday.

The first three episodes of season one will debut at the same time. Thereafter new episodes will release on a weekly basis.

In the US, the new series will be available to watch on Peacock. NBCUniversal's streaming service has a free ad-supported tier as well as a premium tier with no ads for $5 per month. You can learn more about Peacock here.

A UK release has not been confirmed yet, but the reboot will presumably be available in the country on Peacock through Sky/NOW.

Yes. The first trailer landed on 10 January 2022. You can watch it at the top of this page.

You should watch the original hit series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which first aired in September 1990 and lasted six seasons. The show follows the adventures of teenage Will as he learns to survive the more upscale setting of his aunt and uncle's house in Bel-Air. It's available to stream on HBO Max, or you can rent or buy the different seasons from Amazon Prime Video.

You can also buy the show on DVD if you prefer to own a physical copy.

Finally, you should check out the reunion special, too, which aired on HBO Max in 2020 and features all the surviving cast members.

