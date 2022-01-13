(Pocket-lint) - The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is getting a reboot.
The new show, called Bel-Air, has even received its first trailer. Is your interest piqued? Here is everything you need to know about the reboot - including what to expect, how to stream it, and how to catch up.
What is the premise of Bel-Air?
Bel-Air is a "dramatic retelling" of the story of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The upcoming show's official synopsis reads:
"Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known."
Who stars in Bel-Air?
The cast for the reboot includes:
- Jabari Bank as Will
- Adrian Holmes as Uncle Phil
- Cassandra Freeman as Aunt Viv.
- Olly Sholotan as Carlton
- Coco Jones as Hilary
- Akira Akbar as Ashley
- Jordan L. Jones as Jazz
- Simone Joy Jones as Lisa
- Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, the butler/house manager
Is Will Smith involved with Bel-Air?
The new show is executive produced by the original Fresh Prince Will Smith, who said he was inspired by a skit fan trailer uploaded to YouTube.
Sharing the show's trailer, Will Smith wrote:
"Three years ago, my guy Morgan Cooper uploaded his fan trailer to YouTube, showing how he envisioned the Fresh Prince as a drama. Now, here is the first full look at his retelling of the story that’s always been so close to my heart. Can't wait for you guys to see it Feb. 13 on @Peacock."
When will Bel-Air be available to watch?
Bel-Air will release on 13 February 2022 - aka Super Bowl Sunday.
Can you binge-watch Bel-Air?
The first three episodes of season one will debut at the same time. Thereafter new episodes will release on a weekly basis.
Where can you stream Bel-Air?
US
In the US, the new series will be available to watch on Peacock. NBCUniversal's streaming service has a free ad-supported tier as well as a premium tier with no ads for $5 per month. You can learn more about Peacock here.
UK
A UK release has not been confirmed yet, but the reboot will presumably be available in the country on Peacock through Sky/NOW.
Are there any Bel-Air trailers?
Yes. The first trailer landed on 10 January 2022. You can watch it at the top of this page.
How to catch up and get ready for Bel-Air
You should watch the original hit series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which first aired in September 1990 and lasted six seasons. The show follows the adventures of teenage Will as he learns to survive the more upscale setting of his aunt and uncle's house in Bel-Air. It's available to stream on HBO Max, or you can rent or buy the different seasons from Amazon Prime Video.
You can also buy the show on DVD if you prefer to own a physical copy.
Finally, you should check out the reunion special, too, which aired on HBO Max in 2020 and features all the surviving cast members.
