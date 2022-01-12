(Pocket-lint) - It's been a long time since we last got to catch up with Sidney Prescott and the blood-soaked whodunnits that seem to follow her wherever she goes.

The wait finally comes to an end in January 2022, with Ghostface wreaking havoc once again on the big screen.

So, whether you're a fan looking to refresh your memory or a newcomer that wants to see what all the fuss is about - you may be wondering where the best place to start is.

Lucky for us, the Scream franchise tends to stay contemporary and there are no confusing prequels to worry about. The only spanner in the works is the TV series, which is an optional bonus, but one that we quite enjoyed.

It could be said that the first Scream movie ushered in a new era for horror movies. It was one of the first self-aware horrors that simultaneously mocked and worshipped the slasher flicks that came before it.

Scream is a superb mix of whodunnit mystery, slasher scare-fest and snarky meta-comedy. The formula works wonderfully, it keeps you guessing from start to finish and it's easy to see why so many sequels were made.

Coming just one year after the release of the first movie, Scream 2 is a really strong sequel that doubles down on everything we loved from the first movie.

The meta-commentary is strong here with characters exploring the rules of horror movie sequels, whilst in the middle of experiencing them for themselves.

Scream 2 kicks off the movie franchise within a movie franchise theme, with the release of the in-world slasher film called Stab, based on the events of the first movie. Meta enough for you yet?

Most would agree that Scream 3 is the weakest film in the franchise, but despite that, it's still a very enjoyable watch. Scream 3 is more of a comedy first approach, whereas the other entries are horrors with comedic moments.

Scream 3 again revolves around the fictional Stab franchise, this time being largely set within the film studios producing the next hit slasher. There are some great set-pieces and genuine laughs to be had but the film is full of puzzling choices that had us scratching our heads.

There was a big gap between Scream 3 and Scream 4, coincidentally, the same amount of time has passed between Scream 4 and the latest film.

Scream 4 could be seen as somewhat of a reboot for the franchise. However, it still follows the same characters, and as you might expect, is absolutely loaded with meta-jokes about franchise reboots.

It's a real return to form for the series and does a fantastic job of recreating the tone and the scares of the original; all while inserting some great new characters into the mix.

The Scream TV series is a bit of an outlier, but if you're a completionist, the events portrayed in the show take place after Scream 4 and before Scream 2022.

The show does not feature any of the characters from the movies and doesn't appear to be set in the same universe. That said, a lot of the elements that make the Scream movies so great are present here and it's a fun watch. We particularly enjoyed the first two seasons.

It's available on Netflix in the UK and is worth a watch if you're subscribed.

The latest entrant into the franchise is confusingly called Scream, just like the first film. However, it's not a remake, and still features the original cast of Neve Campbell as Sidney, Courteney Cox as Gale and David Arquette as Dewey.

Set 25 years after the original Scream, the fifth film features a new killer in Woodsboro, undoubtedly planning on making Sidney's life unpleasant.

Scream releases on January 14th 2022 in cinemas only.

Writing by Luke Baker.